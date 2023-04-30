CEEK VR Inc.: Playing For Change Foundation Announces Collaboration With Maluma's Foundation, El Arte De Los Sueños and Florida International University's Wertheim School of Music

PFCF Raises $2 Million and Honors Maluma at Annual Impact Awards Gala

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2023 / Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) held its 2023 Impact Awards Gala, honoring global superstar Maluma for his philanthropic impact with his foundation, El Arte de los Sueños. More than 350 guests attended the evening gala which featured musical performances by funk legend George Clinton with a live DJ set backed by Charlie Soul Clap, Amine, and other inspiring artists. Through a live and silent auction, Playing For Change Foundation raised $2 million.

During the event, it was announced that PFCF, Florida International University's Wertheim School of Music, El Arte de los Sueños, and Young Musicians Unite will form a coalition to create a pipeline to give kids, in formative years, an opportunity for higher education that will ignite a positive change in the course of their lives. Together, they will offer music education to 3,500 students per week, from 35 Miami-Dade County public middle schools in underserved communities. Students will have access to a Wynwood recording studio where they will be able perform, record, sell, and distribute their music on platforms such as Spotify, and CEEK, all at no cost to the students. Young artists will have a pathway to The Wertheim School of Music with master classes, educational seminars, and mentorship.

The event was co-chaired by PFCF Founder & Board Chairwoman Whitney Kroenke Silverstein, and board member Archie Drury. The 2023 Impact Awards Gala was presented and streamed by CEEK Metaverse.

"I'm very happy that my foundation is partnering with Playing For Change Foundation, Young Musicians Unite and the FIU Wertheim School of Music to bring our program to Miami," said Maluma. "Together, I know that we will change these kids' lives through music just as music changed my life."

El Arte de los Sueños is a non-profit organization that works with adolescents in vulnerable situations through the urban genre and its different expressions such as composition, instrumentation, singing, production, dance, and painting. The announcement marks a milestone in El Arte de los Sueños' global expansion, with this being its first partnership outside of Colombia.

"Combining the resources and expertise of the Playing for Change Foundation and the FIU Wertheim School of Music, we are creating a pipeline and an opportunity for students to continue with their interest in music education through this partnership. Miami has become a major music hub and we couldn't be more thrilled to incubate the talents of these musicians who may one day play on the world stage," said Erica Wertheim Zohar.

Celebrating music as the one language we all speak, guests were swept on a global journey as inspired performances carried on through the night with themed cultural renditions and live performances.

"While the world has always faced social challenges, particularly children in vulnerable areas, communities are facing these challenges at a heightened level today. The importance of like-minded foundations collaborating to make bigger and bolder impacts is paramount to future generations making important contributions to society," said Kroenke Silverstein, PFCF Founder & Board Chairwoman.

"If there's one thing that this event shows over and over again, it's that we all have a universal language. We all speak music. And when we come together through culture we are able address the most pressing issues our next generation faces - no matter how difficult their circumstances might be," said Jake Groshong, PFCF CEO.

Founded in 2007, PFCF grew out of a common belief that music has the power to connect people regardless of their differences while creating positive and wide-reaching social impact through music and arts education. Its efforts engage marginalized youth in diverse communities around the world. Although its programs are generally located in low income communities, these areas are home to great cultural wealth which is utilized to create educational and social opportunities. PFCF currently operates 50 music programs in 17 countries, and has positively impacted more than 40,000 lives, including more than 3,000 youth each week through regular programming.

"CEEK Metaverse enables creators to earn from their artistry no matter where they come from. We are delighted to be part of this phenomenal program honoring global superstar Maluma and his foundation, particularly for creating a pathway for talent to have the best opportunity to reach their potential. We look forward to helping future artists from El Arte de los Sueños and beyond to connect with fans in the virtual world," states Mary Spio, Founder and CEO of CEEK Metaverse.

The 2023 Impact Awards prestigious host committee included Karen Korponai; Denise and Sandy Kory; Ann Kroenke; Archie Drury and Karolina Kurkova; Ronnie Madra; Mark Mutchnik; Arturo Nuñez; James Provencher; Alex, Cristina, Johnny and Mayra Ruiz; John G. Shedd IV and Mike Lundberg; Pamela Silva; Whitney Kroenke Silverstein and Nick Silverstein; Josh Taekman; Louis Upkins; Ana and Sean Wolfington; and Erica and Lior Zohar.

This year's partners included Florida International University's Wertheim School of Music, CEEK VR, El Arte de los Sueños, Braman Miami, and Una Vodka.

About Playing For Change Foundation

For 15 years, Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) has helped youth rise up through their own culture using music education to create social and economic change in areas that are economically poor, but culturally extremely wealthy. With 50+ locations across 15 countries and growing, the positive impact of PFCF on youth, families, and communities in need is truly extraordinary. For more information, visit PlayingForChange.org, email info@playingforchange.org, or follow @PlayingForChangeFoundation on Instagram and Facebook.

About FIU

Florida International University is a top public university that drives real talent and innovation in Miami and globally. Very high research (R1) activity and high social mobility come together at FIU to uplift and accelerate learner success in a global city by focusing in the areas of environment, health, innovation, and justice. Today, FIU has two campuses and multiple centers. FIU serves a diverse student body of more than 58,000 and 270,000 Panther alumni. U.S. News and World Report places dozens of FIU programs among the best in the nation, including international business at No. 2. Washington Monthly Magazine ranks FIU among the top 20 public universities contributing to the public good.

About FIU Wertheim School of Music

The FIU Herbert and Nicole Wertheim School of Music is top-ranked, accredited member of the National Association of Schools of Music since 1996 and offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs in performance, music business, music composition, music education, music technology, and music theatre. The Wertheim School of Music offers individualized training to 220 undergraduate and graduate students in a conservatory-style atmosphere that allows for each student's individual artistry and intellect to develop and blossom. The School boasts an exceptional world-renowned faculty of teaching artists and scholars who perform, educate, tour, record, publish, compose, and present scholarly work locally, nationally, and internationally. The more than 125+ performances annually include orchestral, wind, jazz, vocal, choral, and chamber music concerts as well as three festivals - FIU Music Festival, New Music Miami ISCM Festival, and Miami International GuitART Festival - all performed in the beautiful Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center at Florida International University's Modesto Maidique Campus as well as throughout the community.

About El Arte De los Sueños

El Arte de Los Sueños was founded in 2016 by singer, songwriter and actor Maluma and his family. His foundation works tirelessly to positively change the future of Colombia's most vulnerable young adolescents by helping them achieve their dreams through the arts developing and funding various successful community focused programs. By turning dreams into reality, they change the lives of many of Colombia's youth by giving them brighter futures thus creating stronger communities in Medellin and beyond. For more information, visit elartedelossuenos.com.

About CEEK

CEEK is a celebrity Metaverse that empowers music artists to create NFT's, live events, Avatars, digital merch, venues, art, and social games that traverse multiple virtual worlds. CEEK VR pioneered virtual reality concerts with the mission of making VR experiences universally accessible and enjoyable. An award-winning distributor of blockchain authenticated digital media and celebrity merchandise. CEEK Smart VR Tokens allow Ceekers (CEEK community members) ability to access authenticated content and celebrity merchandise with transparent content rights reporting and automatic publisher payments via smart contracts. The CEEK metaverse simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, attending a sporting event, and other 'money can't buy' exclusive experiences with friends anywhere at any time. For more information, visit CEEK.com or email keren@ceek.com.

