DOGEBLUE.IO: Doge Blue's Decentralized Community invites artists to Help Propose the new Logo for its social media project

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2023 / Doge Blue is excited to announce the launch of a decentralized community-driven project that aims to propose a new logo for its presence across social media. With a growing demand for a more universal and meme-inspired symbols throughout the social media, Doge Blue invites designers worldwide to join their community and participate in logo design contests.

Doge Blue is building a decentralized community of designers rewarded for their Creativity. The project believes in the potential of all designers and wants to encourage them to showcase their best work through its contests. The designer with the most votes will be advantaged with many DOGEBLUE tokens. All token holders will have the opportunity to vote in the contest and receive DOGEBLUE tokens.

The community-driven project has created a Logo Artists DAO, where designers can submit their designs, and the community can vote for the best ones. All logo designs will be listed on the Opensea NFT marketplace, where 100% of NFT profits will be used to buy back burn DOGEBLUE tokens for holders. It creates a new way of investing and getting passive income, where the contract is well-designed for generating passive income by auto-reflection for each buy/sell transaction in real time. Additionally, Doge Blue launched a mining dApp to reward loyal diamond hands.

The burning mechanism is another crucial feature that the project has incorporated. The contract is well-designed for auto buyback and automatically burns DOGEBLUE LP tokens for each transaction, promising a steady increase in the token price in the long run.

Consequently, Doge Blue is thrilled to be the first project to propose the best logo for its presence at social media marketplace. By building a decentralized community of designers and rewarding them for their Creativity, the project hopes to create a more inclusive and engaging community where everyone can showcase their skills.

About Doge Blue:

Doge Blue is a decentralized community-driven project that aims to propose the best logo for its presence in social media. The project rewards designers for their Creativity and is building a more inclusive and engaging community. The project has incorporated features such as Logo Artists DAO, Opensea NFT ecosystem, passive income, and burn mechanism to create a unique investment opportunity for its token holders.

For further information, potential clients can buy DOGEBLUE token on DEX PancakeSwap and research the project via the link below:

Website: https://dogeblue.io

Telegram: https://t.me/dogeblue_io

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/dogeblue

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DogeBlue

Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/doge-blue/

