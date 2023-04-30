Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Curve Network (CURVE) on April 28, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CURVE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





CURVE Listing Banner



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/164261_eb978692e41a08ce_001full.jpg

Curve Network (CURVE) is a Layer-1 network with lightning-fast, secure, low carbon and scalable blockchain economy. Its native token CURVE has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on April 28, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Curve Network

Curve Network is a crypto engineering organization that has built a super-fast blockchain. It offers one of the fastest growing ecosystems with projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, Web3 and much more.

As the only blockchain which has managed to build a zero-cost blockchain, Curve Network's scalability guarantees up to 100,000+ TPS with transaction fees remaining below $0.001 for developers and users, all with an average 3 seconds transaction time.

In addition, since Curve Network runs on the Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus (DPoS), which is known for its high scalability and fast transaction speeds, it also has low energy consumption compared to other consensus mechanisms. This model also allows staking and sharing block rewards for validators and delegators.

Furthermore, being EVM compatible, Curve Network is designed to facilitate the deployment of Ethereum based dApps which may eventually contribute to its adoption by developers.

The Mainnet Explorer of Curve Network features a stunning and intuitive layout design that is sure to impress. Its solution offers a similar layout to Etherscan, making it easy for users from the crypto community to navigate and manage profiles, API keys and more.

The ecosystem also features Curve DEX, a fully decentralized Curve network swap protocol; Curve Bridge, which allows users to bridge CURVE (BEP-20) into Curve Network Mainnet with lightning-fast transaction; Curve Wallet, which contains a suite of innovative functions like cross-chain swaps, multi-currency storage, NFT DEX, lending, borrowing and more; and Curve Launchpad, which allows projects to launch token sales in a safe and decentralized manner.

With all aforementioned features, Curve Network will be a green and fast network focused on interoperability, DeFi and responsible Web3 project adoption as well as user security.

About CURVE Token

CURVE is the native utility token of Curve Network ecosystem. It will be used to pay transaction fees or any services directly related to the on-chain activity.

Based on BEP-20, CURVE has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens. It collects a total of 5% tax on each buy and sell, of which 2% is provided for development, 2% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 1% is allocated for the liquidity.

CURVE token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on April 28, 2023, investors who are interested in Curve Network can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about CURVE Token:

Official Website: https://curvenetwork.io

Explorer: https://curvescan.io

Telegram: https://t.me/CurvenetworkEN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Curvenetwork

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CurveNetwork

Medium: https://thecurvenetwork.medium.com/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164261