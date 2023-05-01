Argentina reached 1,184 MW of cumulative installed PV capacity at the end of March.From pv magazine LatAm Argentina's government has revealed that five renewable projects, including three solar arrays, were incorporated into the national Argentine Interconnection System (SADI) in the first quarter of this year. In a statement, it said that the projects are the Sierras de Ullum (58 MW), Sierras de Ullum B (20 MW), and Cañada Honda IV (0.71 MW) park, for a total of 78.71 MW. All three systems are located in the province of San Juan. Argentina had reached a cumulative PV capacity of 1,104 MW at ...

