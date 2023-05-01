Mauritian researchers have developed a solar tracker prototype that increases current by around 37%. The device uses a simplified and mechanical tracking system.Researchers at the University of Mauritius have designed a tracking system that can be used with portable, lightweight PV systems for use in remote areas in tropical climates. The scientists describe the tracker as a low-cost device using a simplified and mechanically driven tracking mechanism. It can be connected to one solar panel and is able to orientate its linear displacement at each of the four corners of the module itself and make ...

