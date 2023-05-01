Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Wo wir als nächstes Großes erwarten…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11873 | ISIN: ES0148396007 | Ticker-Symbol: IXD1
Tradegate
28.04.23
20:05 Uhr
31,150 Euro
-0,050
-0,16 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,17031,22030.04.
31,16031,24028.04.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CURRYS
CURRYS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CURRYS PLC0,661+0,08 %
INDUSTRIA DE DISENO TEXTIL SA31,150-0,16 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.