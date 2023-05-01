Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - KaJ Labs has announced the launch of the LITHO buy back program to increase shareholder value. The program will allow Lithosphere to repurchase outstanding LITHO tokens.

The buy back program is part of Lithosphere's ongoing efforts to enhance the ecosystem and ensure long-term network sustainability.

"With this program, we are demonstrating our confidence in the long-term prospects of Lithosphere and our commitment to the LITHO community," said KaJ Labs founder, Joel Kasr.





Lithosphere Network

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/164350_00bf6e87c423da9b_001full.jpg





The buy back program will be executed in phases over the next 12 months, with the first phase starting immediately. The Foundation will repurchase LITHO tokens on the open market and through privately negotiated transactions. The program will be funded through KaJ Labs' existing cash reserves.

KaJ Labs also announced the listing of its Jot Art (JOT) token, now available on top crypto exchanges like XT.com.

The JOT token is the payment and governance token for the Jot Art metaverse. JOT holders claim rewards for staking their tokens, paying for internal services in all Jot Art games, and participating in key governance votes. Gamers can earn JOT when they play various games within the Jot Art metaverse and through user-generated-content.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focusing on AI and blockchain technology. We're driven to create innovative products that work for the greater good around the globe.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere is a next-generation network for cross-chain decentralized applications powered by AI and Deep Learning.

About Jot Art

Jot Art is the cross-chain metaverse to play, create own and earn. Jot Art's mission is to provide an ecosystem for everyone to create amazing distributed virtual experiences with community and player-owned economies.

