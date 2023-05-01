The firm's UK office accelerates opportunities for U.S. portfolio companies to reach new Western European markets

Great Point Partners ("GPP"), a Greenwich-based private investment firm, has opened an office in London, expanding the firm's ability to help growing health care companies reach transatlantic scale.

The expansion is part of Great Point Partners' strategy to integrate both its North American and European networks to support existing and prospective portfolio companies with global growth. GPP aims to leverage its deep health care industry expertise and network of entrepreneurs, operating partners and industry experts across Europe to remove barriers to entry for middle market health care companies seeking European expansion.

"Our London office will enable us to strengthen our partnerships with entrepreneurs to build global health care businesses," said Jeffrey Jay, M.D., Founder and Managing Partner of GPP. "This expansion is a testament to our success in helping United States-based companies expand into European markets and vice versa."

Noah Rhodes, Managing Director and Head of Private Equity, will lead the development of the new office both from the U.S. and on-the-ground in London. Working in close coordination with GPP's U.S.-based team, the London office enables greater access to the firm's operational knowledge base for navigating markets across the UK and EU.

"We believe that having an on-the-ground presence in Europe will benefit both our existing and prospective partners in accelerating their growth and expanding internationally, and also conveys our commitment to the European market," said Rhodes.

To build out its European team, GPP has hired two London-based executives, including David Slattery, Senior Vice President, and Isaac Kang, Associate. Both join the firm with extensive global private equity investment experience.

GPP will continue to manage its European investing activities through an integrated team based out of both Greenwich and London. Examples of health care companies GPP has helped reach transatlantic scale include:

MaSTherCell: A Belgium-based cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization that opened its first US facility in partnership with GPP.

Softbox: A UK-based provider of passive temperature-controlled packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, life science and cold chain logistics industries that GPP helped expand into the U.S. via a large facility built in South Carolina.

CorEvitas: A U.S.-based provider of evidence solutions and data that completed an accretive acquisition in London in partnership with GPP and grew into related areas of UK electronic medical records, claims data, and patient experience studies.

MLM Medical Labs: A Germany-based specialty central lab dedicated exclusively to clinical trials that completed two U.S. tuck-in transactions with GPP.

SteriPack: An Ireland-based contract manufacturing and value-added services provider that completed two U.S. acquisitions sourced and led by GPP.

Clinical Supplies Management: A U.S.-based pharmaceutical and services company that completed two transformational European acquisitions (in Belgium and Germany) with GPP.

About Great Point Partners

Great Point Partners, founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with 30 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. GPP is currently making new minority and majority private equity investments from GPP IV. Great Point manages over $1.9B of capital in its private funds and public life sciences equity strategy (BioMedical Value Fund). Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 200 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, alternate site care, medical device contract manufacturing and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005279/en/

Contacts:

Chaneigh Bernard

Prosek Partners

cbernard@prosek.com