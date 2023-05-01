Surge Battery Metals Inc.: Surge Battery Metals Announces the Appointment of Mr. Iain Scarr B.Sc. MBA as Director

WEST VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / West Vancouver, BC; Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV:NILI)(OTC PINK:NILIF)(FRA:DJ5C) is pleased to announce that Iain Scarr has joined the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Scarr has a BSc in geology from California State University and an MBA from the University of Southern California.

During a 29-year tenure with Rio Tinto, including his latest position as Commercial Director and VP Exploration, Industrial Minerals Division, Mr. Scarr was responsible for multiple mineral discoveries in North and South America and Africa. Under that title he worked on initial testing and commercialization activities for the Jadar lithium-borosilicate resource in Serbia. Following his work with Rio Tinto, Mr. Scarr founded IMEX Consultants, an industrial minerals consultancy that operates across the entire value chain, from mineral exploration to mine and refinery development and commercialization specializing in lithium, boron, potash, and sodium alkali resources.

In recent years, Iain held a senior role with Lithium One Inc., where he was responsible for bringing the Sal de Vida lithium brine project in Argentina through feasibility, a project subsequently merged with Orocobre Limited. He participated in the development of the Rincon Lithium Project with Enirgi Group Corp (subsequently acquired by Rio Tinto for $825 million). His third lithium success came in the role of Director and V.P. Exploration for Millennial Lithium Corp. which resulted in the sale of the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project to Lithium Americas Corp for $400 million.

Greg Reimer, President, and CEO commented "We are excited that Iain is joining the Board of Surge Battery Metals as we continue to build a strong team with solid Lithium experience. Iain brings a wealth of knowledge to our Company as exemplified by an impressive track record of exploration successes in South America and elsewhere. Going forward, Iain will be actively involved in the growth and development of the Company's flagship asset, the Nevada North Lithium Project. We are fortunate to have enlisted Iain's expertise and I look forward to advancing our exploration and development activities in Nevada in the months ahead".

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for lithium in Nevada whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About the Nevada North Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% interest, without any royalties, in the Nevada North Lithium Project, consisting of 243 mineral claims, located in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County, Nevada. The first round of drilling, completed in October 2022, identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of almost 1,620 meters from drillhole NN2205 in the north to drill hole NN2208 in the south. Widths of the mineralized horizons are not well determined since the holes are mostly on a north-south alignment, however, widths are at least 400 metres, supported by highly anomalous soil values indicating potential for the clay horizons to be much greater in extent. The potential for a significant lithium deposit can be illustrated by the results of drillhole NN2207 which intersected the thickest intervals of lithium-rich claystone encountered to date; a total of 120.4 metres (395 feet) averaging 3,943 ppm lithium in four zones. Additionally, drillhole NN2208 had the strongest downhole individual sample of 5,950 ppm lithium between 45 and 50 feet (13.72 and 15.24 metres). The average lithium content within all near surface clay zones intersected in 2022 drilling, applying a 1000 ppm cut-off, was 3254 ppm.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company wishes to announce that it has granted a total of 400,000 stock options, exercisable for a period of five years, at an exercise price of $0.27 a share to Mr. Scarr.

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under Nation Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

