Atlas Renewable Energy has signed an unprecedented 21-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Albras, the largest aluminum producer in Brazil. It is the longest corporate renewables PPA ever signed in Latin America.From pv magazine Brazil Atlas Renewable Energy has signed a PPA with Albras, Brazil's largest primary aluminum producer. The contract, signed in US dollars, will see Atlas supply solar power for 21 years, the longest term ever signed in Latin America for a corporate renewable energy PPA. The energy supplied to Albras will come from the Vista Alegre Photovoltaic Project, scheduled ...

