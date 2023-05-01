Zoomd Technologies Ltd.: ZOOMD TECHNOLOGIES ENGAGES GENERATION IACP INC. TO PROVIDE MARKET MAKING SERVICES

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announces that, subject to the receipt of approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), it has retained Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide market making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of Zoomd's common shares.





Under the agreement between Generation and the Company (the "Generation Agreement"), the Company has agreed to initially pay Generation a fee of $7,500 plus applicable taxes, per month. Generation will not receive any common shares or options as compensation. Generation has informed the Company that it does not currently own any securities of Zoomd; however, Generation and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company.

Zoomd and Generation are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Generation is a member of the Investment Industry Regulation Organization of Canada and a member firm of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX-V. The initial term of the Generation Agreement will last 6 months, and such term will be automatically renewed for subsequent 6-month periods unless terminated earlier by 30 days prior written notice. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Generation shall have the right to terminate the agreement at any time upon prior written notice.

About Zoomd:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD,OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX-V in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

