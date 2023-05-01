Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Partners with AVI Systems, the Largest Global Audiovisual Services Provider

Will Market and Install the G2 Product Line Globally

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school communication platforms, is pleased to announce it has signed a partnership agreement with AVI Systems, the largest global audiovisual services provider.

With more than 3,500 projects completed annually, 900+ employee owners and 4:1 ratio of support staff to sales staff, AVI Systems assists its partners with marketing and installation of key audio and visual products and technology.

Todd Eddy, Galaxy's Chief Operating Officer, commented, "I would just state that we are very excited to bring on AVI Systems as a new partner for the G2 product line. Having the Largest Global AV/UC Systems Integrator as a partner to help design, install, and promote the G2 solutions offerings is extremely exciting. We continue to build brand recognition and momentum in the market. Adding a partner like AVI Systems and their global presence will expand our reach in the USA and abroad."

Founded in 1974, AVI has grown from humble beginnings into the largest global audiovisual services provider - serving customers around the world. As an employee-owned company, everyone who works at AVI has a stake in its clients' success. We hold ourselves to high standards and commit to delivering exceptional work to our clients. We do this while holding ourselves accountable to our core values of integrity, elevation, curiosity, oneness, and stewardship.

For additional information on AVI Systems, please visit: https://www.avisystems.com.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

