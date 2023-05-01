National Diversity Council Announces Participating Companies in the 2023 NDC Index

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / The National Diversity Council (NDC), a leading non-profit helping champion diversity and inclusion across the country, announced today the 47 companies that participated in the 2023 NDC Index and, among them, the four companies to make the Best U.S. Companies for Diversity list. The NDC Index is an annual measurement of organizational commitment to diversity and inclusion among companies in the United States. It rates companies in five assessment areas: CEO engagement, policies, benefits and initiatives, supplier diversity, community outreach and corporate social responsibility. This year's participating companies in alphabetical order are:

AAA - The Auto Club Group American Honda Motor Arkansas Children's Aston Carter Black Knight Bloomin' Brands Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan BNSF Railway Children's Health System of Texas Cigna Corewell Health Cox Communications Cross Country Healthcare Crowley CSX Transportation Dana Incorporated Empath Health Enbridge Essendant Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland FirstKey Homes Fiserv Gulfstream Goodwill Industries Heritage Bank Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey Kelly Libbey Glass Matthews International Mount Sinai Health System NFP nVent Pediatrix Medical Group Phoebe Putney Health System Premier Inc. PSA Airlines Riverside Healthcare Riverside Health System Security Service Federal Credit Union Southwest Airlines VF Corporation Vistra Corp Vituity VSP Vision Walgreens Boots Alliance Wheeler Health Wright-Patt Credit Union WSFS Financial Corporation

Sofia Anthony, Senior Vice President and Interim CEO at the National Diversity Council, commended each participating company for their commitment to advancing DEI efforts through the NDC Index assessment.

"We are extremely excited to see the number of participating companies increase each year and applaud the 47 companies that worked diligently to complete the survey for 2023," said Anthony. "We also congratulate this year's top performing companies - the Best U.S. Companies for Diversity - for exemplifying best practices in diversity and inclusion within their organization and community."

To receive the Best U.S. Companies for Diversity distinction, participants must score more than 90 points out of 100 on the NDC Index. This year's Best U.S. Companies for Diversity in alphabetical order are: AAA - The Auto Club Group, Cigna, Corewell Health and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

The Best U.S. Companies for Diversity recipients commented on this recognition:

"I am honored to accept this recognition on behalf of AAA - The Auto Club Group," said Kenneth Mathies, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer at AAA. "This achievement is a testament to our organization's dedication and commitment to foster an inclusive and welcoming workplace culture. We will continue to prioritize our diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to ensure that everyone is valued, respected and empowered to experience all the benefits an authentic and inclusive culture represents."

"True commitment and progress in supporting diversity and driving equity and inclusion must be integrated in what we do and how we do it," said Eliana Nunez, Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Cigna. "Building a strong culture of belonging enables and encourages different perspectives, points of view and ideas, which ultimately helps us better serve our stakeholders and communities in which we live, work and play."

"It is an honor to be included in the NDC Index Best U.S. Companies for Diversity and to be amongst organizations at the forefront of inclusion," said Carlos Cubia, Chief Inclusion, Equity, Diversity and Sustainability Officer at Corewell Health. "This recognition is another example of Corewell Health's commitment to DEI and our dedication to evaluating systems and practices to advance health for all and foster a more inclusive environment for our patients, health plan members, team members and community."

"Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield is proud to be recognized by the National Diversity Council as a Best U.S. Company for Diversity," said Alison Banks-Moore, Chief Diversity Officer at Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey. "We believe it is important to continuously cultivate diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and allow it to become a core value for all employees. Participating in the 2023 NDC Index has confirmed we are moving in the right direction as we continue developing lasting best practices in support of the work we do in creating a culture of excellence."

All NDC Index participating companies receive a complimentary NDC Index Report to help them identify strengths and opportunities in their diversity, equity and inclusion strategies. The report includes a best practices scorecard and a comparative analysis. Registration for the 2024 NDC Index is ongoing, and the survey opens October 2023.

For more information, please visit www.ndcindex.org.

About the National Diversity Council

The National Diversity Council is a non-profit organization committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow in their knowledge of diversity. The council affords opportunities for organizations to share best practices and learn from top corporate leaders in the areas of diversity and inclusion. More information about the National Diversity Council is available at www.nationaldiversitycouncil.org.

About the NDC Index

The NDC Index is an annual measurement of a company's commitment to diversity and inclusion. The NDC Index scores all companies on a scale from 0 to 100 according to diversity best practices and provides a score for each assessment area. To participate, companies must have a minimum of 500 employees or be a Fortune 1000 company with subsidiaries in the United States. There is no fee to participate in the NDC Index or to receive the NDC Index Report. The NDC adheres to strict confidentiality guidelines in the survey submission process. For more information, please visit www.ndcindex.org.

