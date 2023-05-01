First Solar has reported a decline in first-quarter revenue, citing investments in US facilities as a priority, with 25% of its full-year guidance expected in the first half.From pv magazine USA First Solar, a manufacturer of US-made solar panels, posted $548 million in first-quarter revenue, about 26% lower than the market consensus of $743 million. First Solar executed 9.9 GW of contracts and recognized 1.9 GW of volume sold, resulting in a total backlog of 69.4 GW, with an aggregate value sold of $20.4 billion, which implies approximately $0.293/W, an increase of approximately half a penny ...

