Swiss solar module manufacturer Meyer Burger will enter the growing Australian PV market by offering a range of high-performance solar panels that it claims deliver greater energy yields than traditional technologies.From pv magazine Australia Meyer Burger plans to enter the growing Australian solar market with its heterojunction half-cell solar panels, which offer up to 20% more yield compared to conventional PERC modules. It said it will offer its White, Black and Glass modules in Australia. All of them contain heterojunction half-cell solar cells. It said the modules achieve efficiencies of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...