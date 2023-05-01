Cranbury, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - Sellercloud, the omnichannel e-commerce growth platform, has announced a new range of tools - in addition to those already available from the company - to help Amazon sellers increase efficiency, automate their workflows and scale.

These tools include the ability to bulk ship orders using Amazon's Buy Shipping, allowing sellers to benefit from Amazon's discounted shipping rates with major shipping providers. Another tool is the ability to consolidate FBA Inbound Shipments, allowing sellers to send their FBA inventory to a single fulfillment center, with no extra fees, with a Sellercloud subscription.

In addition, several other tools and products are being introduced to further benefit sellers on the Amazon marketplace. For example, FBA (Fulfilled By Amazon) sellers can access various new features to automate workflows, streamline processes and improve efficiency.

Sellercloud's tools help with FBA prep by allowing users to print ASIN numbers automatically when scanning a product's UPC or barcode. This means FBA shipments get out of warehouses faster. In addition, FBA Box Label Printing allows users to bulk print all Amazon-required box labels during the boxing process. The ability to manage multiple organizations from one account can also benefit third-party logistics companies.

Furthermore, Sellercloud's reporting features provide visibility into all sales to all markets, and there are features specifically designed for Amazon sellers, such as the ability to customize reports. Additionally, there is a full Vendor Central integration for sellers that want to sell straight to Amazon. Other options include predictive restocking and the ability to choose whether to ship manually or automated multi-channel order fulfillment directly from a Sellercloud account.

CEO Jeremy Greenberg founded Sellercloud in 2010. The company was the result of his long experience as a consultant helping clients with software needs. After repeatedly coming across the same issues and requests, it became apparent there was a strong need for a product specifically designed for online sellers.

"This is an exciting time for the e-commerce sector, and we have a lot of products and ideas in the pipeline that I can't wait to share," Greenberg said.

Greenberg continues, "Sellercloud is software built for sellers, by sellers. I kept in close contact with the clients I had consulted for and used their feedback, combined with my own experiences as an online seller, to create the Sellercloud platform that exists today. Since 2010, it has been a continuously evolving product that constantly uses seller feedback and comments to improve workflows and operations."

The feedback from the companies that use the Sellercloud platform has resulted in multiple new products and tools. These include Skustack, Skublox, 4D Scale, Memaila, Turnstock, and more.

The company's customers are usually e-commerce sellers, selling on Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and other marketplaces. Some are large retailers selling on their own websites, too, but take advantage of Sellercloud's robust inventory management, order management and warehouse management tools.

"We provide services and products for various needs, but one of the most requested has been for tools that help with selling on Amazon," Greenberg said.

Sellercloud creates a tailor-made experience for sellers, allowing them to differentiate themselves from competitors. It has a dedicated team that focuses exclusively on customizing features for individual clients. This frequently results in products that become standard and used by others.

Although many of these new features are optimized for Amazon, Sellercloud's solutions work across the e-commerce sector.

"We have a lot of experience with e-commerce, and our range of features and optimizable solutions can be adapted for any platform. For example, we recently released Skublox, which streamlines the sorting, fulfillment, and shipping processes and improves order-picking accuracy. We will also soon launch a 4D Scale that takes a package's weight and dimensions and sends the data to a user's Sellercloud account or any other solution they use, including web pages. These improvements benefit all sellers," Greenberg added.

"Another example is a custom order rule engine. These can automate the work of dozens of employees, and we have optimized ours to work with Amazon FBA and MCF. In addition, we work with more than 13 different shipping providers, payment gateways, repricers, 3PLs, and numerous other companies."

For more information about Sellercloud, please visit the website - https://sellercloud.com

About Sellercloud Inc.

Sellercloud provides robust tools for online sellers that can meet all their operational requirements-inventory and warehouse management, publishing listings to marketplaces, order processing, shipping, and even reporting. Sellercloud helps e-commerce merchants optimize their operational workflow and focus on efficiency and growth. Founded in 2010, Sellercloud has 1000+ clients, 2500+ Amazon and eBay accounts, 15000+ channel accounts, employs over 100 staff and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

