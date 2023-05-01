Dunlop Sports Americas: Cleveland Golf Announces Price Drop on Launcher XL Irons

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / CLEVELAND GOLF®, an industry leader in golf equipment design and innovation, announces a price drop for their Launcher XL Irons and Launcher XL HALO Irons, available online while supplies last or at any authorized Cleveland Golf dealer location.

Launcher XL Irons are ideal for players seeking forgiveness in the long Irons, and precision in the short, in one complete Iron set. Featuring hollow body long Irons to help with distance and forgiveness, and cavity back short Irons to help with precision when attacking the pin from short yardages, Launcher XL Irons provide better balance throughout the bag, resulting in more greens in regulation.

In the Hybrid-Iron category, Cleveland Golf's Launcher XL HALO Irons are designed to make golf more fun. Providing high launching forgiveness due to its XL Head design, and an increase in MOI by 17% from the previous generation, Launcher XL HALO Irons help develop more consistency in the swing and create cleaner contact through the turf due its Rail to V-Shaped Sole design.

"The game improvement Iron category is a big point of emphasis in our industry, and we collect data from amateur testing to help us in the design process," said Dustin Brekke, Director of Engineering at Cleveland Golf. "Both of these Irons were created to inspire confidence, while optimizing distance and precision. Golf should be fun, and that's what we aimed for with these."

To demo the Cleveland Golf Launcher XL and Launcher XL HALO Irons, visit the Dealer Locator tab on the website to find the nearest location near you. To learn more about Cleveland Golf's Irons, go to us.dunlopsports.com/clevelandgolf.

Retail Information and Pricing:

Pricing:

Pricing is valid only on Launcher XL Irons and Launcher XL HALO Irons. Custom grips and shafts will still carry the normal upcharges.

$599.99 - 7-Piece Steel Set

$699.99 - 7-Piece Graphite Set

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta

Marketing Communications Director

noellezavaleta@clevelandgolf.com

