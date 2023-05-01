Indian manufacturer Navitas Solar is ramping up its PV panel capacity to 1.7 GW per year by adding a new 1.2 GW manufacturing facility. The new factory can produce M10 and G12 mono PERC and TOPCon modules.From pv magazine India Gujarat-based Navitas Solar announced it will expand its annual PV panel production capacity from 500 MW to 1.7 GW by the end of December. The new 1.2 GW factory will produce M10 and G12 mono PERC and TOPCon modules. It is located at Sisodara village in Bharuch district of Gujarat. Navitas Solar has raised $5 million to fund the expansion. The funding round saw participation ...

