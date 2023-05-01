Network to Code: NTC University - Propelling Network Engineers of Today into Network Automation Engineers of the Future

Immersive 10-Week Talent Development Program Allows Network Engineers to Learn from the Leader in Network Automation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Network to Code , the global leader in Network Automation services and solutions, today announced the launch of NTC University , a trailblazing new corporate development program for early-career network engineers. The 10-week immersive program will provide the necessary technical education and consulting skill set for a select group of network engineering professionals, culminating in a full-time Associate Network Automation Engineer position in the fall of 2023.

"NTC University is the ideal opportunity for early-career network engineers to receive the hands-on experience necessary to excel in network automation," said Ken Celenza, Vice President of Architecture, Network to Code. "We're looking for passionate engineers to join the growing Network to Code team - engineers who are ready to help shape the future of network automation."

With NTC University, budding network engineers will be armed with the skills they need to excel in their career at Network to Code as they gain real-world experience from the leader in network automation. This exciting career path will propel the network engineers of today into network automation engineers of the future.

Network to Code is currently accepting applications to NTC University. Eligible candidates must be located in the United States, have at least two years of network engineering experience, a basic understanding of Python and data structures, and a passion for network automation. During the 10-week course starting in August 2023, NTC University participants will learn the following:

Python & Django Fundamentals

Network Automation with Python & Ansible

Network Source of Truth with Nautobot

Nautobot App Development

Customer-Facing Consulting Skills

Those accepted into NTC University will join Network to Code as full time employees prior to the start of the program in early August. Following the completion of the 10-week program, this group will join a Network Automation team at Network to Code, starting to work on customer projects delivering solutions for Network to Code customers, with job shadow and mentorship support for a full year.

"Working at Network to Code was one of the best decisions I could have made for my career," said Adam Byczkowski, Network Automation Engineer, Network to Code. "NTC University participants will be able to hit the ground running from day one. This is exactly the type of program I wish I had when starting my career in network engineering."

Network to Code will be hosting two informational sessions on NTC University for prospective participants to learn more about the program and employment at Network to Code. The first session will be held on May 5th at 3 p.m. ET and the second on May 16th at 1 p.m. ET . Save your seat and learn more about this trailblazing new corporate development program from Network to Code.

NTC University applications close on May 29, 2023 and applicants will be notified of their acceptance into the program by June 20, 2023.

As the leader in network automation, Network to Code has shaped its culture to be inclusive and vibrant to bring out the best in each other - and embody that same mission for clients. To learn more about the Network to Code culture, visit: https://www.networktocode.com/our-culture/

To learn more and apply for NTC University, visit: https://go.networktocode.com/NTCU

About Network to Code:

Network to Code is a network automation services and solutions provider that helps companies transform the way their networks are deployed, managed, and consumed. Through managed and professional services, Network to Code enables enterprises across all industries and geographies to deploy data-driven network automation based on NetDevOps principles to improve reliability, efficiency, and security while reducing costs.

NTC is the sponsor of Nautobot, an open source Network Source of Truth and Network Automation Platform with a growing ecosystem of integrations and partners. Nautobot is the leading Network Source of Truth for Enterprises looking to adopt a data-driven approach to network automation and a platform that complements any network automation journey.

Get started at https://www.networktocode.com .

Media Contact

Meaghan McGrath

York IE

meaghan@york.ie

SOURCE: Network to Code

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/752110/NTC-University--Propelling-Network-Engineers-of-Today-into-Network-Automation-Engineers-of-the-Future