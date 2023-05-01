Innocan Pharma Corporation: Innocan Pharma Announces 5000 Units Sale and Expansion to Lithuania, Latvia & Estonia Markets

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan") is pleased to announce the entering into of a wide-scope commercial distribution agreement with UAB Medexy ("UAB Medexy") (the "Distribution Agreement").





As part of the multi-year Distribution Agreement, UAB Medexy has an exclusive right to distribute both of Innocan's SHIR and RELIEF&GO brands in Lithuania, Latvia & Estonia, based on an agreed purchase forecast.

UAB Medexy's first order under the Distribution Agreement is for over 5000 units of SHIR and RELIEF&GO products.

UAB Medexy has a reputation as a key Eastern European player in the import and distribution of cosmetic products and medical devices. It has been very active in the Lithuanian dermo-cosmetics market for the past 17 years, positioning it as one of the major players in its industry.

The CBD skin care market is estimated to reach USD 10,376.4 M by 2028, according to CBD skin care Market | Global Sales Analysis Report - 2028 (futuremarketinsights.com). Innocan Pharma and SHIR/ RELIEF&GO will now be stepping-up to become market leaders in many European countries.

"We are very excited to distribute Innocan Pharma's products", Vidmantas Lozys, UAB Medexy CEO, "We firmly believe that SHIR Facial Care will be very well received by our customers, and we assume that this will be an exemplary success story for everyone involved."

Iris Bincovich, CEO of InnoCan stated that "We are humbled to have a leading European market leader such as UAB Medexy as our market-partner in Lithuania, Latvia & Estonia. This new business will complement both Innocan's exponential growth strategy and UAB Medexy Health and Beauty market strategy."

About UAB Medexy

As a European market leader in the last 17 years UAB Medexy has built its reputation as a key eastern European player in the import and distribution of cosmetic and medical devices. It is the leading supplier in the Sales Channels Pharmacies, leading Online Skin Platforms, Beauty Clinics and Spas. UAB Medexy reached this leadership position through its Key Values: very professional customer service and knowledge transfer, reliability by focusing on quality and trust and its team through consistent enthusiastic professional who represent the company long-term and love their job.

About Innocan

Innocan is a pharmaceutical tech company that operates under two main segments: Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Wellness. In the Pharmaceuticals segment, Innocan focuses on developing innovative drug delivery platform technologies comprises with cannabinoids science, to treat various conditions to improve patients' quality of life. This segment involves two drug delivery technologies: (i) LPT CBD- loaded liposome platform facilitating exact dosing and the prolonged and controlled release of CBD into the blood stream. The LPT delivery platform research is in the preclinical trial phase for two indications: Epilepsy and Pain Management. (ii) CLX CBD-loaded exosomes platform that may hold the potential to provide a highly synergistic effect of regenerating and anti- inflammatory properties targeting the Central Nervous System (CNS). In the Consumer Wellness segment, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of innovative and high-performance self-care products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan has established a Joint Venture by the name of BI Sky Global Ltd. that focuses developing on advanced targeted online sales. https://innocanpharma.com/

