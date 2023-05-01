19.5%1 GWP Growth and 16.2% Underwriting Income Growth, Led by Record Reinsurance Growth and Strong Pricing Momentum

14.2% Net Income ROE, 17.2 Operating ROE

91.2% Combined Ratio and 87.5% Attritional Combined Ratio

Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest" or the "Group") today reported its first quarter 2023 results.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Strong year-over-year improvements in Net Operating Income of $443 million, and Net Income of $365 million driven by continued underwriting margin improvement

14.1% Total Shareholder Return, 14.2% Net Income ROE, and 17.2% Operating Income ROE

$3.7 billion in gross written premium ("GWP") with year-over-year growth of 19.5% in constant dollars as reported for the Group, 23.2% in constant dollars excluding reinstatements for Reinsurance and 11.5% in constant dollars for Insurance

Combined ratios of 91.2% for the Group, 90.8% for Reinsurance and 92.4% for Insurance driven by improved pricing and lower catastrophe losses year-over-year

Strong attritional combined ratios of 87.5% for the Group, 85.9% for Reinsurance and 91.7% for Insurance

Pre-tax underwriting income of $273 million, third highest result over past 5 years

$110 million of pre-tax catastrophe losses net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums driven by the Turkey earthquake as well as the New Zealand floods and cyclone.

Year-over-year improvement in net investment income of $260 million, driven by stronger fixed income returns as new money yields remain attractive

Strong operating cashflow for the quarter of $1.1 billion versus $846 million in the first quarter 2022

Footnote 1 in header denotes constant currency figure.

"Everest had a strong start to the year, with first quarter results that delivered significant underwriting profit, a 17.2% operating return on equity and a total shareholder return in excess of 14%," said Juan C. Andrade, Everest President CEO. "We delivered profitable growth across both underwriting franchises, particularly in reinsurance, where we continued to drive expanding margins. With our industry leading position, ongoing flight to quality, and relentless execution, we are well equipped to take advantage of market tailwinds. We also continued to invest in scaling our primary business in a disciplined manner. The insurance division generated an increased year-over-year underwriting profit by capitalizing on our diversified portfolio and improved pricing conditions. We advanced many of our strategic objectives this quarter, resulting in improved risk adjusted returns across the portfolio, and continued to manage natural catastrophe volatility demonstrated by the limited exposure to the severe weather events in North America during the quarter. We remain focused on bolstering our world class talent and I am confident in their ability to capitalize on attractive market opportunities in the year ahead."

Summary of First Quarter 2023 Net Income and Other Items

Net Income of $365 million, equal to $9.31 per diluted share versus first quarter 2022 net income of $298 million, equal to $7.56 per diluted share

Net operating income of $443 million, equal to $11.31 per diluted share versus first quarter 2022 net operating income of $406 million, equal to $10.31 per diluted share

GAAP combined ratio of 91.2% including 3.7 points of catastrophe losses versus the first quarter 2022 figures of 91.6% including 4.1 points of catastrophe losses

The following table summarizes the Company's Net Income and related financial metrics.

Net income and operating income Q1 Year to Date Q1 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2023 2023 2022 2022 Everest Re Group Net income (loss) 365 365 298 298 Operating income (loss) (1) 443 443 406 406 Net income (loss) per diluted common share 9.31 9.31 7.56 7.56 Net operating income (loss) per diluted common share 11.31 11.31 10.31 10.31 Net income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) 14.2% 14.2% 11.9% 11.9% After-tax operating income (loss) return on average equity (annualized) 17.2% 17.2% 16.2% 16.2% Notes (1) Refer to the reconciliation of net income to net operating income found on page 7 of this press release

Shareholders' Equity and Book Value per Share Q1 Year to Date Q1 Year to Date All values in USD millions except for per share amounts and percentages 2023 2023 2022 2022 Beginning shareholders' equity 8,441 8,441 10,139 10,139 Net income (loss) 365 365 298 1,379 Change unrealized gains (losses) Fixed inc. investments 249 249 (811 (811 Dividends to shareholders (65 (65 (61 (61 Purchase of treasury shares (1 (1 Other 24 24 (36 (36 Ending shareholders' equity 9,014 9,014 9,528 9,528 Common shares outstanding 39.3 39.4 Book value per common share outstanding 229.49 241.52 Less: Unrealized appreciation/depreciation of fixed maturity investments ("URAD") (37.15 (14.49 Adjusted book value per common share outstanding excluding URAD 266.64 256.01 Change in BVPS adjusted for dividends 7.2 Total Shareholder Return ("TSR") Annualized 14.1 Common share dividends paid last 12 months 6.60 6.20

The following information summarizes the Company's underwriting results, on a consolidated basis and by segment Reinsurance and Insurance, with selected commentary on results by segment.

Underwriting information Everest Re Group Q1 Year to Date Q1 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2023 2023 2022 2022 Q1 Year to Date Gross written premium 3,743 3,743 3,186 3,186 17.5% 17.5% Net written premium 3,329 3,329 2,812 2,812 18.4% 18.4% Loss ratio 63.4% 63.4% 64.1% 64.1% (0.7) pts (0.7) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 21.3% 21.3% 21.7% 21.7% (0.4) pts (0.4) pts Other underwriting expenses 6.4% 6.4% 5.8% 5.8% 0.6 pts 0.6 pts Combined ratio 91.2% 91.2% 91.6% 91.6% (0.4) pts (0.4) pts Attritional combined ratio (1) 87.5% 87.5% 87.4% 87.4% 0.1 pts 0.1 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (2) 110 110 115 115 Pre-tax net Russia/Ukraine losses Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (1) (1) Notes (1) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 losses, CECL and losses from the Russia/Ukriane war (2) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Reinsurance Segment Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums grew 23.2% on a constant dollar basis to $2.64 billion, a new quarterly premium record for the segment, and broad-based, double-digit growth across every business unit.

Growth was driven by 19.4% growth in property pro-rata, 27.5% growth in property Cat, 22.1% in Casualty pro-rata as a flight to quality continues across various markets.

Robust pricing momentum at April 1 renewal continued, with Cat pricing up over 44% in North America and 26% Internationally, with improved terms/conditions.

90-basis point improvement in the attritional loss ratio to 58.0% year over year and an attritional combined ratio of 85.9% vs 86.2% a year ago.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses of $108 million net of estimated recoveries and reinstatement premiums, compared with $110 million a year ago. Catastrophe losses driven by the Turkey Earthquake as well as the New Zealand floods and cyclone.

Underwriting information Reinsurance segment Q1 Year to Date Q1 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2023 2023 2022 2022 Q1 Year to Date Gross written premium 2,637 2,637 2,186 2,186 20.6% 20.6% Net written premium 2,454 2,454 2,081 2,081 17.9% 17.9% Loss ratio 62.9% 62.9% 64.1% 64.1% (1.2) pts (1.2) pts Commission and brokerage ratio 25.0% 25.0% 24.9% 24.9% 0.1 pts 0.1 pts Other underwriting expenses 2.8% 2.8% 2.4% 2.4% 0.4 pts 0.4 pts Combined ratio 90.8% 90.8% 91.4% 91.4% (0.6) pts (0.6) pts Attritional combined ratio (1) 85.9% 85.9% 86.2% 86.2% (0.3) pts (0.3) pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (2) 108 108 110 110 Pre-tax net Russia/Ukraine losses Pre-tax net prior year reserve development (2) (2) Notes (1) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 losses, CECL and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war (2) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Insurance Segment Quarterly Highlights

Gross written premiums of $1.1 billion, an 11.5% increase year-over-year in constant dollars, led by a diversified mix of property, marine, energy and other specialty lines.

Strong underwriting profit of $66 million, up 12% year-over-year.

Lower catastrophe losses in the quarter at $2 million.

Attritional loss ratio of 64.2% slightly up over prior year resulting in attritional combined ratio of 91.7%.

The quarter included a one-time current accident-year adjustment of $15 million related to a non-renewed medical stop loss book.

Disciplined expense management of 27.7%, an improvement of 10 basis points over prior year.

Rate accelerated sequentially for the second straight quarter, driven by property and umbrella.

Underwriting information Insurance segment Q1 Year to Date Q1 Year to Date Year on Year Change All values in USD millions except for percentages 2023 2023 2022 2022 Q1 Year to Date Gross written premium 1,106 1,106 1,001 1,001 10.5% 10.5% Net written premium 875 875 731 731 19.7% 19.7% Loss ratio 64.7% 64.7% 64.1% 64.1% 0.6 pts 0.6 pts Commission and brokerage ratio 11.8% 11.8% 12.5% 12.5% (0.7) pts (0.7) pts Other underwriting expenses 15.9% 15.9% 15.3% 15.3% 0.6 pts 0.6 pts Combined ratio 92.4% 92.4% 91.9% 91.9% 0.5 pts 0.5 pts Attritional combined ratio (1) 91.7% 91.7% 90.9% 90.9% 0.8 pts 0.8 pts Pre-tax net catastrophe losses (2) 2 2 5 5 Pre-tax net Russia/Ukraine losses Pre-tax net prior year reserve development 1 1 Notes (1) Attritional ratios exclude catastrophe losses, net CAT reinstatement premiums earned, prior year development, COVID-19 losses, CECL and losses from the Russia/Ukraine war (2) Pre-tax net catastrophe losses are net of reinsurance and reinstatement premiums

Investments and Shareholders' Equity as of March 31, 2023

Total invested assets and cash of $31.4 billion versus $29.9 billion on December 31, 2022

Shareholders' equity of $9.0 billion vs. $8.4 billion on December 31, 2022, includes $1.5 billion of unrealized net losses on AFS fixed maturity investments

Shareholders' equity excluding unrealized gains (losses) on AFS fixed maturity investments of $10.5 billion versus $10.1 billion on December 31, 2022

Book value per share of $229.49 versus $215.54 at December 31, 2022

Book value per share excluding unrealized gains (losses) on AFS fixed maturity investments of $266.64 versus $259.18 at December 31, 2022

Common share dividends declared and paid in the quarter of $1.65 per share equal to $65 million

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We intend these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in the U.S. Federal securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include the impact of general economic conditions and conditions affecting the insurance and reinsurance industry, the adequacy of our reserves, our ability to assess underwriting risk, trends in rates for property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, competition, investment market and investment income fluctuations, trends in insured and paid losses, catastrophes, pandemic, regulatory and legal uncertainties and other factors described in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Everest

Everest is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: RE) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestre.com.

A conference call discussing the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on May 2, 2023. The call will be available on the Internet through the Company's web site at everestre.com/investors.

Recipients are encouraged to visit the Company's web site to view supplemental financial information on the Company's results. The supplemental information is located at www.everestre.com in the "Investors/Financials/Quarterly Results" section of the website. The supplemental financial information may also be obtained by contacting the Company directly.

_______________________________________________

The Company generally uses after-tax operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to evaluate its performance. After-tax operating income (loss) consists of net income (loss) excluding after-tax net gains (losses) on investments and after-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) as the following reconciliation displays:

Three Months Ended March 31, Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Per Diluted Per Diluted Per Diluted Per Diluted Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share Amount Share After-tax operating income (loss) 443 11.31 406 10.31 443 11.31 406 10.31 After-tax net gains (losses) on investments 6 0.14 (123 (3.14 6 0.14 (123 (3.14 After-tax net foreign exchange income (expense) (84 (2.14 15 0.39 (84 (2.14 15 0.39 Net income (loss) 365 9.31 298 7.56 365 9.31 298 7.56 (Some amounts may not reconcile due to rounding.)

Although net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) are an integral part of the Company's insurance operations, the determination of net gains (losses) on investments and foreign exchange income (expense) is independent of the insurance underwriting process. The Company believes that the level of net gains (losses) on investments and net foreign exchange income (expense) for any particular period is not indicative of the performance of the underlying business in that particular period. Providing only a GAAP presentation of net income (loss) makes it more difficult for users of the financial information to evaluate the Company's success or failure in its basic business and may lead to incorrect or misleading assumptions and conclusions. The Company understands that the equity analysts who follow the Company focus on after-tax operating income (loss) in their analyses for the reasons discussed above. The Company provides after-tax operating income (loss) to investors so that they have what management believes to be a useful supplement to GAAP information concerning the Company's performance.

--Financial Details Follow--

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 (unaudited) REVENUES: Premiums earned 3,100 2,792 Net investment income 260 243 Net gains (losses) on investments: Credit allowances on fixed maturity securities (8 (12 Gains (losses) from fair value adjustments 4 (137 Net realized gains (losses) from dispositions 9 (5 Total net gains (losses) on investments 5 (154 Other income (expense) (79 15 Total revenues 3,286 2,896 CLAIMS AND EXPENSES: Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,966 1,790 Commission, brokerage, taxes and fees 661 605 Other underwriting expenses 200 161 Corporate expenses 19 14 Interest, fees and bond issue cost amortization expense 32 24 Total claims and expenses 2,878 2,594 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES 408 302 Income tax expense (benefit) 43 4 NET INCOME (LOSS) 365 298 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) ("URA(D)") on securities arising during the period 246 (815 Reclassification adjustment for realized losses (gains) included in net income (loss) 3 4 Total URA(D) on securities arising during the period 249 (811 Foreign currency translation adjustments 31 (34 Reclassification adjustment for amortization of net (gain) loss included in net income (loss) 1 Total benefit plan net gain (loss) for the period 1 Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 280 (844 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 645 (547 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic 9.31 7.57 Diluted 9.31 7.56

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, December 31, (Dollars and share amounts in millions, except par value per share) 2023 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS: Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value 23,560 22,236 (amortized cost: 2023, $25,247; 2022, $24,191, credit allowances: 2023, ($62); 2022, ($54)) Fixed maturities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value: 2023, $814; 2022, $821, net of credit allowances: 2023, ($9); 2022, ($9)) 825 839 Equity securities, at fair value 250 281 Other invested assets 4,156 4,085 Short-term investments 1,034 1,032 Cash 1,610 1,398 Total investments and cash 31,435 29,872 Accrued investment income 235 217 Premiums receivable (net of credit allowances: 2023, ($30); 2022, ($29)) 3,922 3,619 Reinsurance paid loss recoverables (net of credit allowances: 2023, ($24); 2022, ($23)) 182 136 Reinsurance unpaid loss recoverables 2,125 2,105 Funds held by reinsureds 1,071 1,056 Deferred acquisition costs 1,011 962 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 611 610 Income tax asset, net 387 459 Other assets (net of credit allowances: 2023, ($7); 2022, ($5)) 860 930 TOTAL ASSETS 41,839 39,966 LIABILITIES: Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 22,878 22,065 Future policy benefit reserve 29 29 Unearned premium reserve 5,418 5,147 Funds held under reinsurance treaties 10 13 Other net payable to reinsurers 618 567 Losses in course of payment 123 74 Senior notes 2,348 2,347 Long term notes 218 218 Borrowings from FHLB 519 519 Accrued interest on debt and borrowings 41 19 Unsettled securities payable 201 1 Other liabilities 422 526 Total liabilities 32,825 31,525 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares, par value: $0.01; 50.0 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common shares, par value: $0.01; 200.0 shares authorized; (2023) 70.0 and (2022) 69.9 outstanding before treasury shares 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 2,295 2,302 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of deferred income tax expense (benefit) of ($218) at 2023 and ($250) at 2022 (1,716 (1,996 Treasury shares, at cost: 30.8 shares (2023) and 30.8 shares (2022) (3,908 (3,908 Retained earnings 12,342 12,042 Total shareholders' equity 9,014 8,441 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 41,839 39,966

EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Three Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2023 2022 (unaudited) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 365 298 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Decrease (increase) in premiums receivable (259 (14 Decrease (increase) in funds held by reinsureds, net (17 (67 Decrease (increase) in reinsurance recoverables 7 (126 Decrease (increase) in income taxes 41 1 Decrease (increase) in prepaid reinsurance premiums 28 (7 Increase (decrease) in reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 681 632 Increase (decrease) in future policy benefit reserve (1 Increase (decrease) in unearned premiums 226 4 Increase (decrease) in other net payable to reinsurers 17 46 Increase (decrease) in losses in course of payment 47 (125 Change in equity adjustments in limited partnerships (5 (98 Distribution of limited partnership income 48 71 Change in other assets and liabilities, net (121 47 Non-cash compensation expense 12 12 Amortization of bond premium (accrual of bond discount) (1 19 Net (gains) losses on investments (5 154 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,064 846 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid available for sale 562 849 Proceeds from fixed maturities sold available for sale 72 419 Proceeds from fixed maturities matured/called/repaid held to maturity 28 Proceeds from equity securities sold 46 90 Distributions from other invested assets 137 163 Cost of fixed maturities acquired available for sale (1,613 (2,011 Cost of fixed maturities acquired held to maturity (11 Cost of equity securities acquired (1 (195 Cost of other invested assets acquired (242 (137 Net change in short-term investments 4 355 Net change in unsettled securities transactions 267 46 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (752 (421 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Common shares issued (redeemed) during the period for share-based compensation, net of expense (19 (14 Purchase of treasury shares (1 Dividends paid to shareholders (65 (61 Cost of shares withheld on settlements of share-based compensation awards (19 (17 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (103 (94 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 3 6 Net increase (decrease) in cash 212 337 Cash, beginning of period 1,398 1,441 Cash, end of period 1,610 1,778 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Income taxes paid (recovered) 2 3 Interest paid 10 2

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005635/en/

Contacts:

Media: Dawn Lauer

Chief Communications Officer

Everest Global Services, Inc.

908.300.7670

Investors: Matt Rohrmann

Head of Investor Relations

Everest Global Services, Inc.

908.604.7343