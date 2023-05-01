EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): April 27, 2023
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
At the Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (the "Company") Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on April 27, 2023, the Company's shareholders: (1) elected each of the Board's seven (7) nominees for director to serve one-year terms or until the election and qualification of a successor; (2) ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year 2023; (3) approved, on an advisory basis, our named executive officer compensation; (4) recommended a frequency of "every year" for conducting a shareholder advisory vote on our named executive officer compensation; (5) approved an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to increase the authorized common shares to 250,000,000; and (6) did not approve an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to eliminate supermajority voting requirements for matters requiring shareholder approval under the Ohio Revised Code. These proposals are described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A filed March 16, 2023.
Set forth below are the final voting results for each proposal:
Proposal 1: Election of each of the Board's seven (7) nominees for director
Proposal 2: Ratification of Appointment of KPMG LLP
Proposal 3: Advisory Approval of Named Executive Officer Compensation
Proposal 4: Recommendation of the Frequency of the Shareholder Advisory Vote on Named Executive Officer Compensation
At a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on April 27, 2023, the directors confirmed that the shareholder advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers would be held every year, as recommended by the Company's shareholders.
Proposal 5: Approval of an Amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to Increase the Authorized Common Shares to 250,000,000
Proposal 6: Approval of an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation to eliminate supermajority voting requirements for matters requiring shareholder approval under the Ohio Revised Code.
