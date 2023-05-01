Mace Security International, Inc.: Mace Security International, Inc. Annual Report Update

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), As previously announced, the filing of the December 31, 2022 Audited Financial Statements and Notes and 2022 OTCQX Annual Report of Mace Security International has been delayed because the Company requires additional time to prepare and have its financial statements audited. The Company anticipates filing these two reports by May 15, 2023. In the meantime, beginning May 2, 2023, it is expected that the trading of the Company's Common Stock will move from the OTCQX Marketplace to the OTC Pink Marketplace until such filings are made. The Common Stock is expected to continue trading on the OTCQX until it begins trading on the OTC Pink Marketplace operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under ticker symbol "MACE" upon the opening of trading on May 2, 2023. This move should not disrupt the trading of the Common Stock at this time. However, the below Cautionary Statement should be noted. Also, Mace has been advised by the OTC Markets Group that, if the Annual Report is not posted and reviewed by the end of May 15, 2023, then the Company's Common Stock will no longer be eligible for quotations on the OTC markets.

Cautionary Statement

The Company can provide no assurance that its Common Stock will commence or continue to trade on the OTC Pink Market, whether broker-dealers will continue to provide public quotes of the Company's Common Stock on the OTC Pink Market, whether the trading volume of the Company's Common Stock will be sufficient to provide for an efficient trading market or whether quotes for the Company's Common Stock will continue on the OTC Pink Market in the future.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International, Inc. (Mace) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun devices. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, trends, performance or achievements, or industry trends and results, to differ materially from the future results, trends, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, (a) general economic and business conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other possible pandemics and similar outbreaks; (b) competition; (c) potential changes in customer spending; (d) acceptance of our product offerings and designs; (e) the variability of consumer spending resulting from changes in domestic economic activity; (f) a highly promotional retail environment; (g) any significant variations between actual amounts and the amounts estimated for those matters identified as our critical accounting estimates, as well as other significant accounting estimates made in the preparation of our financial statements; (h) the impact of current and potential hostilities in various parts of the world, including but not limited to the war which resulted from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as other geopolitical or public health concerns; (i) the impact of international supply chain disruptions and delays; (j) the impact on the Company of changes in U.S. Federal and State income tax regulations; and (k) the impact of inflation and the ability of the Company to pass on rising prices to its customers. You are urged to consider all such factors. Because of the uncertainty inherent in such forward-looking statements, you should not consider their inclusion to be a representation that such forward-looking matters will be achieved. Mace Security International, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

