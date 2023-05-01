Government of Canada Invests in SkyWatch to Build Advanced Autonomous Space Systems Using Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics

SkyWatch was selected by the Canadian Space Agency to receive $1,128,870.00 (taxes included) through the Innovation Solutions Canada program.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. ("SkyWatch"), a leader in the remote sensing data technology industry, announced today that it has been selected by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to complete Phase 2 of the Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics for Advanced Autonomous Space Systems challenge. This award follows the successful completion of Phase 1, where SkyWatch worked closely with the CSA to develop a proof of concept system to demonstrate the technical feasibility and commercial potential of applying artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics across the planning, capture, and delivery of multiple Earth observation missions.

The goal of the Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics for Advanced Autonomous Space Systems challenge is to use AI and big data analytics to optimize the operations and usage of space and Earth observation assets. Earth observation data captured from CSA missions is used across government agencies, and the desired challenge outcomes include "(the minimization of) redundancy between disparate missions imaging the same targets" and "(enabling) autonomous prediction of natural or man-made disasters, which could allow Earth observation platforms to transition from reactionary imaging in response to crises to new services in predicting and preventing disasters, (including fires, floods, disease outbreak, space weather events, etc.)."

SkyWatch's mandate for Phase 2 is to further advance CSA operations in the areas of mission planning, mission integration with autonomous data management and compliance, distribution controls for large enterprises and governments, and machine learning. The selection of SkyWatch for the Phase 2 project is a testament to the company's expertise in AI and big data analytics for Earth observation data. SkyWatch has developed a number of advanced technologies that enable the efficient and effective analysis of large amounts of Earth observation data, including its own EarthCache platform.

"We are excited to work with the Canadian Space Agency on this important project," said James Slifierz, CEO of SkyWatch. "Our team has a deep understanding of how AI and big data analytics can be used to improve mission operations and optimize the application of Earth observation data. We look forward to applying this expertise to help the CSA achieve its goals in this area."

SkyWatch, a space data technology company, is changing the way Earth observation and remote sensing data is managed, distributed and accessed through its data aggregation platform, EarthCache, and its data management and distribution platform, TerraStream. SkyWatch partners with multiple operators and data providers to streamline operations and supply data to geospatial experts and leading organizations looking to bring the power of EO data to their workflows.

