Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2023) - RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, confirms that it will be unable to file its annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Required Filings") which are required to be filed on or before May 1, 2023 (the "Filing Deadline").

Further, the Company has received notice from the Ontario Securities Commission that its request for a management cease trade order to be imposed to restrict trading in the Company's securities by the CEO, CFO and directors of the Company, as opposed to a general cease trade order, which would restrict all trading in the Company's securities, has been denied.

The Company will be unable to complete the Required Filings by the Filing Deadline due to delays in audit process arising from the complexities associated with the acquisition by the Company of Research on Mobile which was completed on July 1, 2022. Upon completion of the audit process, the Company will immediately remedy the default and file the Required Filings.

In addition, the appointment of Travis Campbell as CFO has been delayed until RIWI officially releases the Required Filings.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries - without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

RIWI CORP.

Signed: "Greg Wong"

Greg Wong, Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact investors@riwi.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation that involves risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this news release and RIWI does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update forward-looking information unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and reflects management of the Company's expectations or beliefs regarding future events. This forward-looking information is based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164441