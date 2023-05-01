IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Results

IGEA Pharma N.V.: IGEA to get SIX approval to Annual Report 2022 disclosure



01-May-2023 / 23:46 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



IGEA to get SIX approval to Annual Report 2022disclosure Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 30 April 2023. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the grant of a temporary exemption from its disclosure obligations with respect to the 2022 Annual Report. In accordance with SIX's approval, this press release sets out the relevant section of the decision: The exemption application of IGEA (Issuer) dated 28 April 2023 requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2022 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 31 May 2023 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b and c): a. SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the

registered shares of the Issuer in case its 2022 annual report is not published in

accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules

LR]in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with

SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest.

b. IGEA is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art.

53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Tuesday, 02 May 2023, 7.30

am CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:

- the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent

position;

- the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting an extension of the dead

line to publish its 2022 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange

Regulation AG.

c. IGEA is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art.

53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Monday, 15 May 2023,

7.30 am CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:

- the unaudited key figures such as net revenues, EBITDA, EBIT, profit/loss, balance sheet

total, equity etc. for the annual results 2022. *** About IGEA IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses through its Joint Venture on industrial CO2 supercritical extraction of CBD and other valuable components from their vegetable matrices for health prevention, pharma, food&beverage and other selected industries, with an innovative early-stage commercial and highly diversifiable pipeline. The company aims to become a center of excellence on highly controlled vegetable matrices and their industrial extraction technology. On the other hand, Igea operates on preventative health-tech products and devices, commercializing an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in the next future. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies. IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl Contacts Pierpaolo Cerani,CEO,+393425938708 Disclaimer This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and either this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development, or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as maybe required by law.

