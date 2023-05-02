Balto Software: Balto Research Team Finds That Technology Can Bridge The Efficiency Gap & Help Contact Centers Do More With "Less" in 2023

New report explores how contact center leaders are navigating shifting budgets, AI technology, efficiency pressures, and more.

ST LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Balto's Conversation Excellence Lab has released a new report detailing how contact centers are improving efficiencies with shifting budgets and resources.

The report, "2023 Contact Center Report: How Contact Center Leaders Are Improving Efficiency and Doing More With 'Less'," is based on a survey of over 400 contact center managers, directors, and executives to discover how they're planning to do more with "less" in the coming year.

With economic conditions pressing executives to find areas to save costs and operate more efficiently, contact centers are working quickly to meet customer and prospect expectations that necessitate high-quality agent interactions. This report shows that even when faced with increasing pressure from the previous year, budgets are mostly staying put.

The report also details:

Where technology is being used as a deflection tool against economic uncertainty.

Which industries are feeling the most pressure over previous years, and which metrics are contributing to perceived pressure.

A growing landscape for AI technology, including how and why contact center leaders are investing in AI tools to brace for change.

"Amidst economic uncertainty and the landscape of layoffs, we wanted to understand how contact center leaders were faring. What are they worried about? How are their contact centers maintaining high performance levels? Efficiency seems to be the word of the year - leaders are feeling significant pressure to create greater outputs out of the same, or fewer, inputs. And technology, we found in this report, is a way to do just that." - Lior Torenberg, Director of Research Content

The report is available from the Conversation Excellence Lab for free. The Lab will also host a webinar to discuss the findings on May 31 at 1:00 P.M. CT. Registration for the webinar is available here.

The report is the latest in a series of industry-leading insights from Balto, the #1 real-time guidance platform for contact centers.

