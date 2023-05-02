ObsEva SA: ObsEva Appoints Fabien de Ladonchamps as Chief Executive Officer

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of the SIX Swiss Exchange

GENEVA, Switzerland - May 2, 2023 - ObsEva SA (SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for women's health, today announced that Fabien de Ladonchamps has been appointed Chief Executive Officer effective May 1, 2023. Mr. de Ladonchamps succeeds Will Brown who previously held the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Brown, who leaves his functions and the Executive Committee with immediate effect, will serve as a strategic advisor to the Company for the following six months to aid in the transition.

"I'm very pleased to see Fabien taking over the Chief Executive Officer responsibility, and with his appointment our plans to consolidate operations in Switzerland are now completed. I know Fabien's excellent financial and strategic expertise will serve ObsEva well," commented Dr. Ernest Loumaye, MD, PhD, Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors of ObsEva. "On behalf of the Board, I would like to warmly thank Will for his service to ObsEva in leading the restructuring efforts over the last year and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

"It is a privilege to become ObsEva's Chief Executive Officer, following nearly a decade of service to the Company, and I am grateful to the Board of Directors for their trust." said Fabien de Ladonchamps, Chief Executive Officer. "We believe nolasiban represents a unique opportunity to advance the field of infertility, which affects many people worldwide. I look forward to the next steps of the nolasiban clinical program, as well as exploring new strategic opportunities."

Mr. de Ladonchamps is a biotech executive with 25 years of experience in finance and administrative roles, primarily with Swiss biotech companies. He was a member of ObsEva's Executive Committee from October 2013 to July 2022, during which he had held the roles of Chief Administrative Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer. He also served as the sole finance and accounting officer for the Company for a total of four years during which over $110 Million in equity proceeds were raised through private and public financings. Mr. de Ladonchamps was instrumental in the Company's listings on both Nasdaq in 2017 and the Swiss Exchange in 2018. Prior to joining ObsEva, Mr. de Ladonchamps held a variety of management roles at Addex Therapeutics, from 2008 to 2013. Mr. de Ladonchamps holds a degree in Finance and Accounting from the Lyon III University in Lyon, France.

About Nolasiban

Nolasiban is a novel, oral oxytocin receptor antagonist being developed to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing embryo transfer following in vitro fertilization. ObsEva retains worldwide, exclusive, commercial rights for nolasiban, except for the People's Republic of China where it has been sub-licensed to Yuyuan.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to improve women's reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva has established a development program focused on improving in vitro fertilization success rates. ObsEva is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com

Disclaimer / Forward Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "may", "plan", "potential", "will", and similar expressions, and are based on ObsEva's current beliefs and expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to ObsEva as of the date of this release, and ObsEva assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Administrative Contact

Shauna Dillon

shauna.dillon@obseva.ch

+41 (0) 22 552 1550

Investor Contact

Fabien de Ladonchamps, CEO

fabien.deladonchamps@obseva.ch

+41 (0) 22 552 1550

