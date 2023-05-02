Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and the severe consequences of COVID-19, (PASC, post-COVID or Long-COVID), publishes its 2022 Universal Registration Document, in English, which has been filed on April 28, 2023 with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)".

This document is available to the public free of charge, as provided for in applicable legislation, and may be viewed and downloaded on the Company's website www.geneuro.com.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report in XBRL format, the auditors' reports and information about fees paid to statutory auditors.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward looking statements and estimates concerning GeNeuro's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words, such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of GeNeuro or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

GeNeuro

Jesús Martin-Garcia

Chairman and CEO

+41 22 552 4800

investors@geneuro.com

NewCap (France)

Mathilde Bohin Louis-Victor Delouvrier (investors)

+33 1 44 71 98 52

Arthur Rouillé (media)

+33 1 44 71 94 98

geneuro@newcap.eu