QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, will be attending and exhibiting at this year's ICPA Europe Conference May 15-16, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The ICPA Europe Conference is the key event for compliance and customs. Professionals involved in Import/Export Compliance or Operations, Supply Chain Compliance or Security, Internal Controls or Government Relations come together to keep up to date on the latest regulations, requirements and best practice insights.

"We're excited to be at the ICPA Europe Conference in the Netherlands. We're glad to show attendees how QAD's supply chain solutions can help them meet these compliance challenges. Come by and meet us," said John Darroch, senior director alliances partnerships. Mr. Darroch will also be joined by QAD industry experts Loic Le Chartier and Trevor Long.

The topic highlights of this event include the Impact of New China Regulations on the EU, Forced Labor and Supply Chain Transparency, and Russian Sanctions.

QAD's integrated supply chain solutions enable companies to comply with these requirements as well as simplify and automate all aspects of global trade.

Event Details

What: ICPA Europe Conference

When: May 15-16, 2023

Where: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Registration: To register to attend the ICPA Europe Conference, click here.

About QAD Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and enterprise quality management system (EQMS). To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"QAD" is a registered trademark of QAD. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

