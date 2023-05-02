Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.05.2023
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
München
02.05.23
08:15 Uhr
3,790 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
02.05.2023 | 08:24
Zinzino AB (publ.) cancels warrants that have not been exercised

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB (publ.) announces that the company has started the process of canceling all 800,000 warrants in the 2021-01 series with an exercise price of SEK 140 and which expires on 2026-05-31. No warrants in the series have been subscribed to date, whereby the board wishes to create space for the upcoming annual general meeting of the company to decide on new, more attractive incentive programs for key personnel in the external distributor organization and for senior executives in the group.

The scrapping means that the maximum dilution, if all warrants held by warrant holders in the other currently issued warrant programs are exercised and new shares are subscribed, is reduced from approximately 9.2 percent to 6.8 percent of the total number of outstanding shares. For more information on current outstanding option programs, please visit www.zinzino.com for more information.

For more information please contact:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, email: dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, email: fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Images for free publication:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/10976/3761120/2022797.pdf

Pressrelease Cancellation of warrants that have not been exercised

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-cancels-warrants-that-have-not-been-exercised-301812774.html

