Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Ltd - Suspension of listing of Public Shares

2 May 2023

Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Limited

Suspension of listing of Public Shares

Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Limited (LSE: HPA1) ("HPAC" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed to focus on a Business Combination, provides the following update in relation to its Annual Report and Financial Statements for its financial year ended 31 December 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report").

As stipulated by DTR 4.1.3R, the Company was required to publish its audited Annual Report by 30 April 2023. However, following the decision by the board of the Company to cease operations and redeem its class A ordinary shares of no par value (the "Public Shares") as announced on 24 April 2023, the Company will need more time to update its financial statements to reflect the impact of the proposed liquidation on the going concern basis and viability statement within the financial statements. The Company's auditors will then need time to complete necessary audit procedures. The Company is discussing the revised timetable for the completion and publication of the 2022 Annual Report in light of its forthcoming redemption of the Public Shares and proposed cancellation of the listing of the Public Shares and the Company's public warrants ("Public Warrants") as announced on 24 April 2023.

Following consultation with the FCA, the Company has requested that the listing of the Public Shares and the Public Warrants be suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. on 2 May 2023 pending publication of the 2022 Annual Report.

Notwithstanding the suspension of trading in the Company's ordinary shares, the Company will continue to make announcements as and when there are any developments that require announcement in accordance with its obligations under the Listing Rules, the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

