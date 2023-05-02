Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.05.2023 | 08:48
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Ltd - Suspension of listing of Public Shares

Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Ltd - Suspension of listing of Public Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 1

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

2 May 2023

Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Limited

Suspension of listing of Public Shares

Hambro Perks Acquisition Company Limited (LSE: HPA1) ("HPAC" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company formed to focus on a Business Combination, provides the following update in relation to its Annual Report and Financial Statements for its financial year ended 31 December 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report").

As stipulated by DTR 4.1.3R, the Company was required to publish its audited Annual Report by 30 April 2023. However, following the decision by the board of the Company to cease operations and redeem its class A ordinary shares of no par value (the "Public Shares") as announced on 24 April 2023, the Company will need more time to update its financial statements to reflect the impact of the proposed liquidation on the going concern basis and viability statement within the financial statements. The Company's auditors will then need time to complete necessary audit procedures. The Company is discussing the revised timetable for the completion and publication of the 2022 Annual Report in light of its forthcoming redemption of the Public Shares and proposed cancellation of the listing of the Public Shares and the Company's public warrants ("Public Warrants") as announced on 24 April 2023.

Following consultation with the FCA, the Company has requested that the listing of the Public Shares and the Public Warrants be suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. on 2 May 2023 pending publication of the 2022 Annual Report.

Notwithstanding the suspension of trading in the Company's ordinary shares, the Company will continue to make announcements as and when there are any developments that require announcement in accordance with its obligations under the Listing Rules, the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries

Hambro PerksAcquisition Company Limited
Peter Soliman, Company Secretary		peter@hambroperks.com
FTI Consulting (Financial PR advisortoHPAC)
Charles Palmer
Kit Dunford
+44 (0) 7976 743 360
+44 (0) 7717 417 038

Notes to Editors

The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of HPAC is Peter Soliman, Company Secretary.

The LEI of HPAC is 2138002WGRFJRKBEVT75.

About HPAC

For further information on HPAC, please see www.hpac.uk.

© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.