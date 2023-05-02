Observation status applied to AS "Storent Investments"

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 2, 2023 to apply observation status to AS "Storent Investments" (STOR080023A; ISIN: LV0000802411) considering that AS "Storent Investments" has not submitted its audited annual report of 2022 until May 2, 2023. AS "Storent Investments" has informed about the delay and its reasonings, as well as planned submission term here. Observation status is applied in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 5, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if it fails to disclose the information to be disclosed on a regular basis as specified herein in due time and manner. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com