Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
02.05.2023 | 08:58
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status applied to AS "Storent Investments"

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 2, 2023 to apply observation status to AS "Storent
Investments" (STOR080023A; ISIN: LV0000802411) considering that AS "Storent
Investments" has not submitted its audited annual report of 2022 until May 2,
2023. AS "Storent Investments" has informed about the delay and its reasonings,
as well as planned submission term here. 

Observation status is applied in accordance with Nasdaq Riga Listing and
Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 5, which stipulates that the Issuer
shall be placed on observation status if it fails to disclose the information
to be disclosed on a regular basis as specified herein in due time and manner. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.