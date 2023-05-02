Salesforce customers are now able to activate identity verification in just a few clicks to help drive onboarding efficiency and Know Your Customer compliance

Onfido, the leading global provider of automated digital identity verification and authentication announced that its award-winning Real Identity Platform services are now available for Salesforce [NYSE: CRM] Financial Services Cloud customers. Watch a demo here.

Financial Services Cloud customers now have access to a suite of Onfido's services, including Onfido's library of global identity verification tools, Studio, Onfido's identity orchestration product, and Atlas AI, Onfido's anti-bias artificial intelligence software. These tools can be integrated with Onfido's Smart Capture Link, enabling Salesforce customers to use low-code technology to more quickly verify the identity of prospective and existing customers.

Up until now, Salesforce customers have only been able to use Onfido's app in the Salesforce AppExchange to reduce customer friction in the onboarding process. Nottingham Building Society, a UK-based credit union, has been able to modernise their services to better serve customers through the implementation of Onfido:

"We're 164 years old and still very paper based," said Scott Devereaux, Head of Innovation, The Nottingham. "Onfido lets us take away paper and form filling by bringing in facial recognition and doc verification which really speeds up the onboarding process and helps build trust with our customers."

Through the new pre-built Financial Services Cloud integration, creating an Onfido onboarding process is easier than ever. By switching the Onfido app on in their dashboard, Financial Services Cloud customers are able to easily add ID and biometric checks to their onboarding processes. Take a look at the product tour here

"Financial Services Cloud is a must-have solution for financial institutions looking to deliver quality service experiences while also creating more efficiencies across internal teams," said Eran Agrios, SVP GM of Financial Services, Salesforce. "With Onfido's integration available for Financial Services Cloud customers, organizations now have the technology in one platform to easily make verifying customer identities more secure."

"We're thrilled to be integrating Onfido's identity verification services for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud customers," said Onfido CMO Nate Skinner. "This collaboration further pushes Onfido's ability to lower customer acquisition costs with a streamlined integration that continues to put security and protection first."

Salesforce, Financial Services Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: www.salesforce.com.

About Onfido

Onfido makes digital identity simple. The Onfido Real Identity Platform allows businesses to tailor verification methods to individual needs in a no-code orchestration layer, combining document and biometric verification, data sources, and passive fraud signals. Onfido Atlas AI powers the platform's fully-automated, end-to-end identity verification. Developed in-house for over 10 years, it's how Onfido ensures its analysis is fair, fast and accurate.

Recognized as a global leader in AI for identity verification and authentication, Onfido is backed by TPG Growth, Idinvest Partners, Crane Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, M12 (Microsoft) and others. They partner with over 900 businesses globally to help millions access services every week from billion dollar institutions to hypergrowth start-ups.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005289/en/

Contacts:

Brett Maney

press@onfido.com