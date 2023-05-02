Aras' Cloud-Based PLM Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Aras' Cloud-Based PLM to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

ANDOVER, Mass., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aras, a leading low-code PLM platform with applications to design, build and operate complex products, today announced that Aras Enterprise SaaS is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Aras' customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. Additionally, Aras is now a Microsoft Cloud Partner.





As digital transformation takes hold, moving product lifecycle management (PLM) to the cloud has become a top priority for many organizations. Aras Enterprise SaaS is the industry's only fully capable, business ready SaaS PLM with systems engineering and digital thread functionality, all in one offering. Built to bring the same power, flexibility, and openness of its on-premises deployment, Aras Enterprise SaaS allows organizations to customize and build applications tailored to their business needs.

Roque Martin, CEO, Aras, said: "Through our Microsoft relationship, we're delivering expanded deployment options for our customers and enabling them to take more advantage of their existing Microsoft Azure agreements to use our SaaS-based offering. Aras Enterprise SaaS has the power to meet organizations' most complex business requirements."

With Aras Enterprise SaaS delivered via the Azure Marketplace, organizations gain:

Access to an industry-leading PLM solution that provides unprecedented flexibility and scalability

Additional value from their Azure investment by being able to deploy Aras through it

Upgrades delivered on their schedule, eliminating compliance issues, risks and the associated liabilities of systematic updates

Peter Bilello, President and CEO, CIMdata, said: "As cloud-based PLM solutions gain market traction, the enabling technologies have evolved substantially. Aras Enterprise SaaS is setting a new standard for next-gen PLM. It offers full PLM functionality that's suitable for companies with complex products and a high design content - and it's fully configurable with no limits on the applications that can be developed or the underlying data model."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft said: "Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure. Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Aras' Cloud-Based PLM reach more customers and markets."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Aras

Aras provides the most powerful low-code platform with applications to design, build, and operate complex products. Its technology enables the rapid delivery of flexible, upgradeable solutions that build business resilience. Aras' platform and product lifecycle management applications connect users in all disciplines and functions to critical product data and processes across the lifecycle and throughout the extended supply chain. Visit www.aras.com to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2038785/4014494/Aras_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aras-cloud-based-plm-now-available-in-the-microsoft-azure-marketplace-301812756.html