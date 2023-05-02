Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.05.2023
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
WKN: A0MNUY | ISIN: GB00B1VS7G47 | Ticker-Symbol: TSN
Frankfurt
02.05.23
09:10 Uhr
0,108 Euro
+0,003
+2,86 %
02.05.2023 | 09:16
Alina Holdings PLC: Temporary Suspension

Alina Holdings PLC (ALNA) Alina Holdings PLC: Temporary Suspension 02-May-2023 / 07:43 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alina Holdings PLC

Alina Holdings PLC

(Reuters: ALNA.L, Bloomberg: ALNA:LN)

("Alina", "ALNA" or the "Company")

Temporary Suspension of Listing

Following the Company's announcement dated 19th April 2023, the listing of the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended on the standard list of the main market from 02/05/2023 at 7:30am, pending publication of the Company's annual audited accounts.

Ordinary 1p

GB00B1VS7G47

The Company will update the market in due course as to the date of publication of audited accounts.

END 

Investor Enquiries: 
Alina Holdings PLC enquiries@alina-holdings.com

www.alina-holdings.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1VS7G47 
Category Code: SUS 
TIDM:     ALNA 
LEI Code:   213800SOAIB9JVCV4D57 
Sequence No.: 240525 
EQS News ID:  1621387 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621387&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2023 02:44 ET (06:44 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
