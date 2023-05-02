DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Temporary Suspension
Anemoi International Ltd: Temporary Suspension 02-May-2023
Anemoi International Ltd
(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)
("Anemoi", "AMOI" or the "Company")
Temporary Suspension of Listing
Following the Company's announcement dated 19th April 2023, the listing of the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended on the standard list of the main market from 02/05/2023 at 7:30am, pending publication of the Company's annual audited accounts.
Ordinary USD0.001 (DI)
ISIN: VGG0419A1057
The Company will update the market in due course as to the date of publication of audited accounts.
END
Investor Enquiries: Anemoi International Ltd enquiries@anemoi-international.com
www.anemoi-international.com
