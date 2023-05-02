DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Temporary Suspension

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Temporary Suspension 02-May-2023

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi", "AMOI" or the "Company")

Temporary Suspension of Listing

Following the Company's announcement dated 19th April 2023, the listing of the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended on the standard list of the main market from 02/05/2023 at 7:30am, pending publication of the Company's annual audited accounts.

Ordinary USD0.001 (DI)

ISIN: VGG0419A1057

The Company will update the market in due course as to the date of publication of audited accounts.

END

