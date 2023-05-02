Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.05.2023
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
WKN: A2QEB6 | ISIN: VGG0419A1057
02.05.2023 | 09:19
Anemoi International Ltd: Temporary Suspension

DJ Anemoi International Ltd: Temporary Suspension

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: Temporary Suspension 02-May-2023 / 07:47 GMT/BST

Anemoi International Ltd

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi", "AMOI" or the "Company")

Temporary Suspension of Listing

Following the Company's announcement dated 19th April 2023, the listing of the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended on the standard list of the main market from 02/05/2023 at 7:30am, pending publication of the Company's annual audited accounts.

Ordinary USD0.001 (DI)

ISIN: VGG0419A1057

The Company will update the market in due course as to the date of publication of audited accounts.

END 

Investor Enquiries: 
Anemoi International Ltd enquiries@anemoi-international.com

www.anemoi-international.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: SUS 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 240526 
EQS News ID:  1621391 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621391&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2023 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
