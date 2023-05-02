Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.05.2023
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
WKN: A2QGCH | ISIN: VGG878801114
Frankfurt
28.04.23
09:15 Uhr
0,324 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
02.05.2023 | 09:22
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Temporary Suspension

DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Temporary Suspension

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL) Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Temporary Suspension 02-May-2023 / 07:50 GMT/BST

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

("Thalassa" or the "Company")

Temporary Suspension of Listing

Following the Company's announcement dated 19th April 2023, the listing of the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended on the standard list of the main market from 02/05/2023 at 7:30am, pending publication of the Company's annual audited accounts.

Ordinary shares USD0.01 (DI)

VGG878801114

The Company will update the market in due course as to the date of publication of audited accounts.

END

For further information, please contact: 

Enquiries: 
Thalassa Holdings Ltd enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com

www.thalassaholdingsltd.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:     VGG878801114 
Category Code: SUS 
TIDM:     THAL 
LEI Code:   2138002739WFQPLBEQ42 
Sequence No.: 240527 
EQS News ID:  1621393 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1621393&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2023 02:50 ET (06:50 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
