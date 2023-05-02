DJ Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Temporary Suspension

Temporary Suspension of Listing

Following the Company's announcement dated 19th April 2023, the listing of the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended on the standard list of the main market from 02/05/2023 at 7:30am, pending publication of the Company's annual audited accounts.

Ordinary shares USD0.01 (DI)

VGG878801114

The Company will update the market in due course as to the date of publication of audited accounts.

