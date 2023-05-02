Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies is pleased to announce the successful completion of all required pre-clinical efficacy studies regarding its AccuTOXTM program.

AccuTOXTM is one of Defence's most advanced research and development program. AccuTOXTM shown to be very efficient at impeding tumor growth in many animal models including T-cell lymphoma, breast cancer and melanoma. Most of the studies were focused on: i) the use of single immune-checkpoint combination (eg. AccuTOXTM with anti-PD-1, anti-CTLA4 or anti-CD47), and ii) the dosing regimen consisted of three injections per week over two cycles. As per the press release of March 28, 2023, Defence, in collaboration with the clinical team at City of Hope, proposed to conducted one final preclinical study investigating two objectives: i) minimizing AccuTOXTM dosing to twice a week over a period of three weeks (for a total of 6 injections), and ii) combining AccuTOXTM with both anti-PD-1 and anti-LAG3, which is equivalent to the use of Opdualag (a BMS premixed combination of nivolumab and relatlimab) currently administered to cancer patients at City of Hope.

"The Defence's team is excited of the milestones reached for the AccumTM-related products, which includes the AccuTOXTM program, that have been achieved. AccuTOXTM is suitable for any solid tumor, and it can synergise with a variety of immune-checkpoint inhibitors making it a future treatment of choice in immune-oncology," says Mr. Sebastien Plouffe, CEO and president of Defence.

The latest pre-clinical study completed combining AccuTOXTM with anti-PD-1 and anti-LAG3 is conclusive as it shows that it is indeed possible to lower patients visit to treatment centers, and yet continue to achieve excellent anti-tumoral effects. In addition, the results obtained with this combination therapy strongly indicate that AccuTOXTM may easily adapt with future immune-checkpoint blockers, or any antibodies currently being tested in advanced clinical trials.

With the wider clinical use of Opdualag and the observed beneficial effects on the median progression-free survival of patients with advanced melanoma, Defence is convinced that a combination therapy with AccuTOXTM will amplify the therapeutic outcomes on cancer patients' survival. As such, Defence and City of Hope intend to complete their IND filing as planned. Furthermore, Defence's AccumTM-related technology and programs continue to advance and be developed, additional news is anticipated in the near future.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the solid tumors market was valued at USD 209.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 901.27 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-solid-tumors-market .

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

