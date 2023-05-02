PanGenomic Health Inc - AGM Results

2 May 2023

PanGenomic Health Inc.

PanGenomic Health Announces AGM Results

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, May 2, 2023 - PanGenomic Health Inc. ("PanGenomic Health" or the "Company") (CSE: NARA) (AQSE: NARA), is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting held on April 26, 2023 (the "Meeting").

All Company matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, dated March 21, 2023 (the "Information Circular"), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the meeting. A copy of the Company's Information Circular is available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

In addition to the presentation of the Company's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's annual benefit report for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, at the Meeting (i) the number of directors for the upcoming year was set at five (5) directors; (ii) each nominee director set forth in the Information Circular was elected to the Company's board; (iii) Saturna Group Chartered Professional Accountants LLP were reappointed as auditors for the Company; and (iv) the Company's rolling 20% stock option plan was ratified and confirmed.

About PanGenomic Health

PanGenomic Health is a precision health company that has developed a self-care digital platform to deliver personalised, evidence-based information about natural treatments. The Company's initial focus is to support mental health. Registered as a British Columbia benefit company, PanGenomic Health's mission is to promote and improve the health and wellness of people and society by providing a technology platform that identifies plant-based solutions tailored to the health profile of each individual.

The Directors of PanGenomic take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

