Orange, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2023) - The new guidelines launched by the National Roof Certification and Inspection Association (NRCIA) provide an in-depth resource for homeowners managing their own roof maintenance and highlight the most important factors assessed in their "LeakFREE®" and Forensic Roof® inspection services.

More information about the NRCIA, "LeakFREE®" inspections, and the new guidelines for roof maintenance can be found at https://NRCIA.org





NRCIA Announces Roof Leak Inspection & Expert Roofing Certification Guidelines

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/164507_1576b6f3248e4a1e_001full.jpg

NRCIA-certified roof inspections have been updated to include new risk factors, materials, and installation techniques for both home and commercial assessments. Using the new guidelines, inspectors will examine 5 "zones" for each client, to determine if there are any existing leaks or damage, if the roof has a high likelihood of developing a leak, and if any problems were found, to determine if they are repairable.

The guidelines suggest that while exterior inspections have been known to miss important damage indicators, they should not include any disassembly of a client's roof and should leave no visible marks. An exploratory inspection, which may include disassembling some parts of the roof, may be required to find hidden damage or leaks but should be considered a separate inspection altogether.

After completing an inspection, the new guidelines require that each client receive a comprehensive report that includes photo documentation. These reports will either highlight the required repairs or suggest a complete replacement, based on the expected remaining lifespan of the existing roof, and any factors that may affect the safety and integrity of the structure.

The updated "LeakFREE®" assessments ensure homeowners or commercial property owners that the entire inspected roof will remain fully "leak-free" for their entire certification period. Under the guidelines, any leaks not found during the inspection, or caused by wear and tear after the inspection, will be repaired by the NRCIA inspector according to the limited warrantee terms.

The guidelines also suggest that homeowners take a proactive approach to roof maintenance and include several suggestions that can be done either by the homeowner themself or by a NRCIA contractor. These include regular tree trimming and maintenance, ensuring proper ventilation, and regular comprehensive damage inspections.

More information about NRCIA-certified inspectors, Forensic Roof® or "LeakFREE®" assessments, and the full list of updated maintenance guidelines can be found on the NRCIA website, at https://NRCIA.org

