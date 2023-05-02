VALLOUREC: Valeria Fernandes appointed Chief Digital & Information Officer



















Valeria Fernandes appointed Chief Digital & Information Officer







Meudon (France), May 2, 2023 - Vallourec announces the appointment of Valeria Fernandes as Digital & Information Systems Director. She succeeds Naïla Giovanni and joins the Executive Committee.



Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec, said: "I am delighted to welcome Valeria to the Group and the Executive Committee. Valeria has an extensive international career in IS/IT including a strong focus on Digital. Her passion for technology, her significant experience in leading change at the highest levels and her exposure to our main geographies will be a major contribution for the Group. I would also like to thank Naïla Giovanni for her engagement at Vallourec."

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 16,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive, and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between the ADR and the ordinary share is 5:1.

For further information, please contact: