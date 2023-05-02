Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938526 | ISIN: FR0000075954 | Ticker-Symbol: RI7
Frankfurt
02.05.23
08:15 Uhr
1,675 Euro
+0,015
+0,90 %
Branche
Nanotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIBER SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIBER SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6751,68011:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2023 | 08:06
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RIBER: New MBE system order for industrial semiconductor markets


PRESS RELEASE

New MBE system order for industrial semiconductor markets

RIBER receives an order for an MBE 6000 production machine in Asia

Bezons, May 2, 2023 - 8am - RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a MBE 6000 production system in Asia for an amount of several million euros.

A new Asian industrial customer has just ordered a MBE 6000 system to acquire a production capacity for advanced electronic components for telecommunications and datacom.

This new firm order for a MBE 6000 is in line with the current dynamics of the MBE industrial markets.

With around forty machines in operation worldwide, the MBE 6000 is the benchmark MBE system for the mass-production of electronic and optoelectronic components used in telecommunications and in fiber optic networks.

This new order will be delivered in 2024.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER's equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research including the field of quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

Contacts

RIBER Elizabeth Melikian| tel: +33 (0)1 39 96 65 00 | invest@riber.com

CALYPTUS Cyril Combe | tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 68 68 | cyril.combe@calyptus.net


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.