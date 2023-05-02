100 percent of employees state when they joined, they were made to feel welcome

Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, today announced its London office has been Certified by Great Places to Work. This recognition is based entirely on employee feedback about their individual experiences working at Gigamon. Employees in the London office not only reported feeling welcome upon joining the company, but when the survey was conducted between November and December 2022, 100 percent of employees reported they found management approachable and easy to talk to.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Gigamon is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Gigamon offers a range of company initiatives focused on elevating employees and giving them the ability to better serve their communities. These initiatives Gigamon Giving, GigaWomen, and GigaStar, to name a few exemplify the One Gigamon culture.

"We are honoured to be recognised as a Certified Great Place to Work," said Mark Coates, vice president of EMEA for Gigamon. "Our One Gigamon culture is built on four core beliefs employees first, innovation, trust, and collaboration and this certification illustrates the importance we place on the employee experience. We firmly believe in the power of a unified community, embracing innovation through diversity of thought, and fostering deep trust and authenticity through powerful collaboration. Though this certification is bestowed to Gigamon as a company, it wouldn't be possible without our amazing employees."

The UK office was established in 2004, with the move into central London last year to set up an EMEA HQ closer to the organisation's key customers and partners. It is the fourth Gigamon office to be recognised as a Great Place to Work among offices in Santa Clara, CA, Chennai, and Singapore. The UK team benefits from a range of employee initiatives to ensure the 'OneGigamon' culture is kept front and centre, including Gigamon 'down days', in-office charity-led activities, and an active slack community to connect those who work remotely. The EMEA team has grown over the last year following a dedicated hiring drive, and feedback from the recruitment process highlights the 'One Gigamon' culture is a significant deciding factor for those looking to join the team.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that harnesses actionable network-derived intelligence to amplify the power of observability tools. This powerful combination helps enable IT organizations to assure security and compliance governance, speed root-cause analysis of performance bottlenecks, and lower operational overhead associated with managing hybrid and multi-cloud IT infrastructure. The result: modern enterprises realize the full transformational promise of the cloud. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.gigamon.com.

2023 Gigamon. All rights reserved. Gigamon and the Gigamon logo are trademarks of Gigamon in the United States and/or other countries. Gigamon trademarks can be found at www.gigamon.com/legal-trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place to Work® Certification is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

