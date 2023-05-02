Expereo, the Global Managed Services Provider that specialises in internet connectivity worldwide, has today announced the appointment of Adee Packer to Chief Financial Officer, and Remy Lammertsma to Corporate Development Officer. The two major updates to Expereo's Executive Team will support Expereo's growth ambition, with merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities and strong financial performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005063/en/

Adee Packer (Photo: Business Wire)

The appointments come as Expereo enters the next major phase in its ambitious growth journey, to bolster the company's position as the leading intelligent internet platform built for the digital enterprise.

Adee will lead Expereo's global financial function as Expereo continues to gain market share and deliver secure, intelligent, enterprise grade, global connectivity. In his previous role Adee served as Group CFO and CTO at Refresco, the world's largest independent bottler.

At the same time, Remy Lammertsma has been appointed as Corporate Development Officer, having served as CFO at Expereo for more than seven years. Remy will support Adee with the running of tight financial operations, and will be responsible for driving M&A ambitions, a key pillar for growth and market leadership in this next phase of growth for the company.

"Adee brings great experience, insights and skills to Expereo," said Irwin Fouwels, Chief Executive Officer at Expereo. "Directly or indirectly, 60% of Fortune 2000 companies now use Expereo for their connectivity across 190 countries, it's an exciting time in our development and evolution; we are growing rapidly by supporting businesses on their transformation journeys moving to next generation global connectivity across, people places and things. We are thrilled to add an accomplished financial leader to our global leadership team, working with us to achieve our ambitious growth goals over the next year and beyond."

Adee Packer, Chief Financial Officer for Expereo, added: "I'm excited to join such an accomplished and innovative team and look forward to the opportunity to contribute to Expereo's continued global growth. Expereo has a wealth of knowledge in internet connectivity, and I'm thrilled to support them in empowering enterprises to meet the business demands of today."

Remy Lammertsma, Corporate Development Officer for Expereo concludes: "There's a huge opportunity for Expereo to grow as a leading Global Managed Services Provider in Internet Connectivity, and running a tight ship when it comes to finance and M&A will be a core pillar in our strategy."

About Expereo

Expereo is a leading global provider of managed network solutions including, Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 30% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, helping customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021, by Vitruvian Partners. The international growth capital and buyout firm, acquired a majority shareholding from leading European private equity firm, Seven2.

www.expereo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502005063/en/

Contacts:

Scarlett King

+447534252295