Dienstag, 02.05.2023
Breaking News am Dienstagmorgen: Diese Aktie vor massiver Neubewertung?
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Axon Enterprise Set to Join S&P 500; STAG Industrial to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASD: AXON) will replace First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) in the S&P 500, and STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) will replace Axon Enterprise in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, May 4 . The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) announced that it has taken First Republic Bank into FDIC Receivership and therefore First Republic Bank is no longer eligible for inclusion.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

May 4, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

Axon Enterprise

AXON

Industrials


S&P 500

Deletion

First Republic Bank

FRC

Financials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

STAG Industrial

STAG

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Axon Enterprise

AXON

Industrials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

