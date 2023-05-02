KBRA UK (KBRA) releases research that provides an overview of the proposed policy initiatives under the EU's Green Deal Industrial Plan. This includes the Net-Zero Industry Act, the European Hydrogen Bank, the Critical Raw Materials Act, and the reform of the electricity market design. This report is part of KBRA's ongoing series on regulatory updates in the EU. The first report of this series provides an overview of the European Green Deal.

The European Commission (EC) announced the Green Deal Industrial Plan in February 2023, which aims to accelerate progress towards the region's 2050 net-zero emissions target by scaling up the EU's manufacturing capacity for net-zero technology and products. EU officials wanted to create a more level playing field for the region and maintain the global competitiveness of its green industries in recognition of the global clean technology race, with large investments being made by the US, China, Japan, India, and others.

