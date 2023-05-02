France installed 743 MW of new PV installations in the fourth quarter alone.From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported that around 743 MW of new PV systems were connected to the French grid in the October-December period. The country reached a cumulative installed PV capacity of 16.5 GW at the end of September. In full year 2022, the country deployed 2.4 GW of new solar. By comparison, France added 2.57 GW in 2021. The aggregate capacity of queued solar projects with grid-connection requests now stands at 14 GW. The regions of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...