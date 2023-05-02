EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ 1Q23 SEA Part 1 of 1
Top of page 1
"For a printer friendly version of this announcement please click on the link below to open a PDF version of the announcement"
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9813X_1-2023-5-1.pdf
(a) Divestment proceeds are disposal proceeds as per the condensed group cash flow statement. See page 3 for more information on divestment and other proceeds.
(b) See Note 9 for more information.
RC profit (loss), underlying RC profit (loss), surplus cash flow, net debt, underlying RC profit per ordinary share and underlying RC profit per ADS are non-IFRS measures. Inventory holding (gains) losses and adjusting items are non-IFRS adjustments.
* For items marked with an asterisk throughout this document, definitions are provided in the Glossary on page 30.
Top of page 2
(a) "fast charging" includes rapid charging =50kW and ultra-fast charging =150kW.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
02.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1622133 02.05.2023 CET/CEST