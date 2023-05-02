Tinka Resources Ltd.: Tinka Drills 7.1 Metres At 604 g/t Silver In High-Grade Silver Zone At South Ayawilca

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2023 / Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV & BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) is pleased to announce results for four drill holes from the ongoing resource expansion and exploration drill program at the Company's Ayawilca project in Peru. Highlights include a new intersection of high-grade silver mineralization from the "Silver Zone" in hole A23-220 located on the edge of the massive sulphide "Zinc Zone" at South Ayawilca. The Silver Zone has been reinterpreted with data from current and previous drill holes to have been emplaced along a northeast-trending sub-vertical fault bordering the massive sulphides. High-grade, structurally controlled, silver mineralization is confirmed along a strike length of approximately 250 metres, open along-strike in both directions and at depth.
Key Highlights:
New "Silver Zone" drill hole intercepts:
Hole A23-220
- 29.5 metres at 182 g/t silver, 2.4% zinc & 0.8% lead from 289.65 metres depth, including
- 7.1 metres at 604 g/t silver, 2.7% zinc & 1.6% lead from 310.9 metres depth, including
- 0.65 metres at 2,565 g/t silver, 4.2% zinc & 5.7% lead from 313.7 metres depth.
- The Silver Zone is interpreted as a northeast-trending structure on the edge of the Zinc Zone sulphides along a strike length of approximately 250 metres.
- A follow-up drill hole targeting a 100-metre extension of the Silver Zone is in progress.
- Mineralization is associated with a low abundance of sulphide minerals including 'ruby silvers' with sphalerite and galena in a carbonate-rich vein matrix.
Hole A17-095
- 8.7 metres at 135g/t Ag, 1.1% Zn & 0.6% Pb from 307.3 metres depth.
Silver Zone intercepts previously released:
Hole A17-072
- 11.5 metres at 781 g/t silver, 2.9% zinc & 2.3% lead from 294.5 metres depth, including
- 2.0 metres at 3,167 g/t silver, 5.6% zinc & 5.5% lead from 302.0 metres depth.
Hole A19-167
- 29.6 metres at 152 g/t silver, 3.1% zinc & 0.4% lead from 412.7 metres depth in hole A19-167, including
- 7.3 metres at 366 g/t silver, 4.9% zinc & 0.5% lead from 412.7 metres depth, including
- 1.7 metres at 1,130 g/t silver, 14.5% zinc & 0.3% lead from 412.7 metres depth.
True thicknesses of the intercepts in the Silver Zone are estimated to be 65-75% of the downhole thicknesses.
Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, stated: "The Silver Zone intersection in hole A23-220 is important for the Ayawilca project as it highlights the potential for high-grade structurally-controlled silver mineralization hosted within a steeply-dipping northeast-trending fault on the edge of the massive sulphides at South Ayawilca that has seen limited past drilling. So far, silver mineralization is defined over 250 metres of the structure and remains open in both directions to the east and west. A follow-up drill hole is in progress, targeting a further 100 metre strike extension of the Silver Zone to the east as well as additional Zinc Zone mineralization."
Dr. Carman continued: "Seven infill drill holes targeting high-grade Zinc Zone mineralization predominantly at West Ayawilca remain to be reported. The drill hole information is currently being compiled and we expect to have final results reported in May."
A total of 11,350 metres have now been drilled for 33 drill holes in the 2022-23 resource definition drill program at Ayawilca, mostly at the West and South Ayawilca areas. Two holes at Central were drilled for the dual purposes of exploration and hydrological studies. A drill hole map showing all holes in the 2022-23 drill program is shown in Figure 1. A map focussing on the Silver Zone intersection drill holes only is shown in Figure 2.
Geological discussion of the "Silver Zone"
The new high-grade drill intercept in A23-220 has led to a reinterpretation of silver-rich intersections in several other holes at Ayawilca which have a low sulphur content with relatively minor sphalerite and galena but contain visible silver sulphides (including pyrargyrite also known as 'ruby silver') and abundant hydrothermal carbonate. Following a detailed review of past drill holes, this style of mineralization is believed to be structurally controlled and emplaced along a northeast-trending fault zone (the "060 Fault") on the northern flank of the massive sulphide mineralization at South Ayawilca. Four drill holes are interpreted to have intersected the Silver Zone along the 060 Fault within the favourable Pucara limestone host. These Silver Zone drill intersections include:
- Hole A23-220: 29.5 metres at 182 g/t Ag, 2.4% Zn & 0.8% Pb from 289.65 metres (including 7.1 m at 604 g/t Ag 2.7% Zn & 1.6% Pb from 310.9 metres (new drill hole);
- Hole A17-095: 8.7 metres at 135 g/t Ag, 1.1% Zn & 0.6% Pb from 307.3 metres (new intercept in past hole);
- Hole 17-072: 11.5 metres at 781 g/t Ag, 2.9% Zn & 2.3% Pb from 294.5 metres (including 2.0 m at 3,167 g/t Ag, 5.6% Zn and 5.5% Pb from 302 metres); See previous news release dated July 17, 2017
- Hole A19-167: 29.6 metres at 152 g/t Ag, 3.1% Zn & 0.4% Pb from 412.7 metres (including 7.3 m at 366 g/t Ag, 4.9% Zn & 0.5% Pb from 412.7 metres). See previous news release dated October 8, 2019
True thicknesses of the Silver Zone intercepts are estimated to between 65-75% of the downhole thicknesses.
The Silver Zone mineralization has so far been identified along a 250 metres strike length of the northeast-trending structure. A follow-up hole to A23-220 is in progress to test a further 100 m strike extension of the silver mineralization in hole A23-223. A cross section of the Silver Zone mineralization intersected in hole A23-220 is shown in Figure 3. A longitudinal section along the 060 Fault highlights the along-strike potential of the Silver Zone in Figure 4.
The Silver Zone mineralization is interpreted to have occurred late-stage in the mineralization history at Ayawilca (i.e., post main-stage zinc). The silver-rich mineralization is relatively low in total sulphide content (<20 vol.%). The main gangue minerals are complex hydrothermal carbonates containing variable amounts of Mn, Mg and Fe and are cream to pale brown in colour. The texture of the hydrothermal carbonates in the high-grade silver zones is indicative of open space filling (i.e., with banded and drusy carbonate textures). Complex carbonates also replace the original limestones on the margins of the fault structure. Core photos of the typical Silver Zone mineralization are shown in Figure 5.
Other new Zinc Zone drill results from South Ayawilca include:
- Hole A23-218: 66.85 metres at 6.4% zinc from 229.0 metres depth, including
- 11.9 metres at 11.4% zinc from 231.4 metres depth; and
- 7.1 metres at 14.8% zinc from 272.9 metres depth.
- Hole A23-220: 10.55 metres at 9.6% zinc from 269.45 metres depth.
- Hole A23-221: 13.8 metres at 6.8% zinc from 290.0 metres depth.
True thicknesses of the mineralized intercepts are estimated to be between 65-75% of the downhole thicknesses.
Table 1. Summary of new drill hole results in this news release (all from South Ayawilca)
|Hole
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Zn %
Pb %
Ag g/t
In ppm
Comment
|A23-218
229.05
295.90
66.85
6.41
0.04
11
199
Zinc Zone
incl
231.40
243.30
11.90
11.42
0.05
16
295
and
272.90
280.00
7.10
14.79
0.08
27
795
|A23-220
269.45
280.00
10.55
9.55
0.07
15
248
Zinc Zone
|and
289.65
319.12
29.50
2.37
0.82
182
9
Silver Zone
incl
310.90
318.00
7.10
2.74
1.61
604
6
incl
313.70
314.35
0.65
4.16
5.72
2565
-
|A23-221
143.25
144.25
1.00
13.58
0.17
29
66
|and
290.20
304.00
13.80
6.77
0.03
11
119
Zinc Zone
|A17-095
307.30
316.00
8.70
1.10
0.60
135
-
Silver Zone
Note on sampling and assaying
Drill holes are diamond HQ size core holes with recoveries generally above 80% and often close to 100%. The drill core is marked up, logged, and photographed on site. The cores are cut in half at the Company's core storage facility, with half-cores stored as a future reference. Half-core was bagged on average over 1 to 2 metre composite intervals and sent to SGS laboratory in Lima for assay in batches. Standards and blanks were inserted by Tinka into each batch prior to departure from the core storage facilities. At the laboratory samples are dried, crushed to 100% passing 2mm, then 500 grams pulverized for multi-element analysis by ICPMS using multi-acid digestion. Samples assaying over 1% zinc, lead, or copper and over 100 g/t silver were re-assayed using precise ore-grade AAS techniques. Samples within massive sulphide zones were also assayed for tin using fusion and AAS finish.
The Qualified Person, Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the technical contents of this release.
Readers are encouraged to read the NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Ayawilca Polymetallic Project, Central Peru, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment" available for download on Tinka's website at www.tinkaresources.com. The Technical Report was prepared by Mining Plus Peru S.A.C. ("Mining Plus") as principal consultant, Transmin Metallurgical Consultants ("Transmin"), Envis E.I.R.L ("Envis"), and SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd ("SLR").
Figure 1. Drill hole map of all 2022-2023 holes at Ayawilca highlighting 2021 Indicated Zinc Zone Resources
Figure 2. Drill hole map of South Ayawilca highlighting Silver Zone intersection holes only
Figure 3. Cross section highlighting recent drill hole A23-220 (looking northeast)
Figure 4. Longitudinal section of the Silver Zone along the 060 Fault (looking northwest)
Figure 5. Silver Zone sulphide mineralization (sphalerite, galena, pyrargyrite) and textures in cores from A23-220 and A17-072
Table 2. Drill hole details for 2022-2023 drill program including drill collar coordinate information
|Drill hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Depth m
|Area
|Comment
|A22-190
333281
8845755
4167
180
-50
498.95
|Central
|Results reported
|A22-191
333169
8845799
4182
180
-55
478.80
|Central
|Results reported
|A22-192
333345
8845195
4208
232
-74
385.90
|South
|Results reported
|A22-193
332766
8845659
4237
68
-65
365.40
|West
|Results reported
|A22-194
333143
8845231
4226
135
-73
380.20
|South
|Results reported
|A22-195
333149
8845353
4221
148
-65
426.90
|South
|Results reported
|A22-196
333035
8845307
4235
174
-45
382.10
|South
|Results reported
|A22-197
332912
8845693
4220
264
-55
412.60
|West
|Results reported
|A22-198
332900
8845768
4222
265
-53
451.10
|West
|Results reported
|A22-199
333046
8845067
4195
303
-66
344.10
|South
|Results reported
|A22-200
332821
8845889
4246
260
-58
352.00
|West
|Results reported
|A22-201
333342
8845195
4208
310
-73
58.90
|South (deepen-ing of A17-066)
|Results reported
|A22-202
333046
8845066
4197
283
-52
270.15
|South
|Results reported
|A22-203
332839
8845685
4228
264
-60
350.00
|West
|Results reported
|A22-204
333090
8845061
4196
307
-60
334.30
|South
|Results reported
|A22-205
332839
8845685
4227
244
-72
352.70
|West
|Results reported
|A22-206
333044
8845064
4197
270
-58
217.30
|South
|Results reported
|A22-207
332710
8845883
4252
254
-74
332.00
|West
|Results reported
|A22-208
333044
8845064
4197
270
-70
282.55
|South
|Results reported
|A22-209
332738
8845927
4251
257
-68
314.15
|West
|Results reported
|A22-210
333047
8845065
4197
297
-48
259.80
|South
|Results reported
|A22-211
332785
8845707
4236
260
-75
295.00
|West
|Results pending
|A23-212
333047
8845065
4197
228
-79
324.30
|South
|Results reported
|A23-213
332853
8845650
4225
258
-65
316.00
|West
|Results pending
|A23-214
332710
8845883
4252
255
-67
287.10
|West
|Results pending
|A23-215
333047
8845065
4197
180
-80
295.10
|South
|Results reported
|A23-216
332710
8845883
4252
220
-73
310.00
|West
|Results pending
|A23-217
332853
8845650
4225
240
-78
300.00
|West
|Results pending
|A23-218
333109
8845020
4190
330
-75
323.70
|South
|Results HERE
|A23-219
333219
8845582
4182
180
-85
336.80
|Central
|Results pending
|A23-220
333047
8845065
4197
308
-62
328.10
|South
|Results HERE
|A23-221
333118
8845102
4207
332
-69
400.60
|South
|Results HERE
|A23-222
333653
8845721
4119
180
-90
349.90
|Central
|Hydrology hole
|A23-223
333118
8845102
4207
335
-62
230.00
|South
|In progress
|TOTAL
11,346.50
Notes: Datum for coordinates is WGS84 Zone 18S. Azimuth is true azimuth
On behalf of the Board,
"Graham Carman"
Dr. Graham Carman, President & CEO
Further Information:
Mariana Bermudez 1.604.685.9316
Stay up to date by subscribing for news alerts at Contact Tinka and by following Tinka on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About Tinka Resources Limited
Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca zinc-silver-tin project in central Peru. The Zinc Zone deposit has an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 19.0 Mt @ 7.15% Zn, 16.8 g/t Ag & 0.2% Pb and Inferred Mineral Resource of 47.9 Mt @ 5.4% Zn, 20.0 g/t Ag & 0.4% Pb (dated August 30, 2021). The Ayawilca Tin Zone has an estimated Inferred Mineral Resource of 8.4 Mt grading 1.0% Sn. Tinka is currently completing an 11,500 metre resource definition drill program at West Ayawilca and South Ayawilca Zinc Zone.
